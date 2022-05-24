PHOTO: Thomas Jacobs Cuts off His Hair

Thomas Jacobs is rocking a new look these days after taking a pair of buzzers to his head. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star has debuted a completely new look — officially — after trimming his hair extremely short.

Nearly a year after filming the popular ABC dating show, Jacobs decided to change up his look.

Both Jacobs and his girlfriend, former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin, have made jokes about Jacobs’ shorter hair on their Instagram Stories, suggesting that neither is really a fan of Jacobs’ trimmed ‘do. At one point, Kufrin and Jacobs even had a laugh about him potentially taking the hair growth supplement, Nutrafol.

“Hey Alexa, play Shawty is a 10. Also, I find it suspicious I chop all my hair off THEN she starts saying how good hats look,” Jacobs joked in an Instagram post he uploaded on May 15, 2022. It does seem as though Jacobs has been wearing hats more frequently since cutting his hair.

Jacobs hasn’t shared the reason he decided to cut his hair off, but it seems like he’s getting used to it, based on his willingness to share photos of himself on his feed without a hat.

Fans Seem to Have Mixed Feelings About Jacobs’ Shorter Hair

While Jacobs does look drastically different with shorter hair, fans seem to like it — for the most part. The comments sections on Jacobs’ recent Instagram posts are filled with supportive people telling him that he looks great with both long and short hair.

For those who aren’t huge fans of the trim, they’ve made sure to let Jacobs know that it’s just hair and it will grow back.

“Now we know why he kept his hair lil longer lol,” one person wrote on Jacobs’ most recent Instagram post.

“Love the haircut with the hat! For men, the shorter the hair, the better,” someone else commented on his May 15 upload.

“Longer or shorter, you look great both ways, plus shorter will keep you cooler in the summer months,” another comment read.

“It’s just hair.. it’ll grow back. It doesn’t look that bad,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Most Fans Just Want Jacobs & Kufrin to Get Married

The majority of the comments on Jacobs’ posts have nothing to do with his hair or how he looks. Most “Bachelor in Paradise” fans are hoping that the third time is the charm for Kufrin, and many are hoping that these two ended up getting engaged — and then married.

“When are you proposing?! I love y’all’s love,” one comment on Jacobs’ May 22, 2022, post read.

“I love the both of you together! I hope to see your wedding one day!!!” someone else added.

“I want you to get married, have babies, and watch your love story unfold! I love your love,” read a third comment.

“I am happy for both of you guys and when is the proposal. Cute couple I am glad for you Becca,” another Instagram user said.

“Put a ring on it! Y’all are great for one another,” a fifth person wrote.

