Thomas Jacobs & Becca Kufrin Share News of Heartbreaking Loss

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin shared some heartbreaking news with their Instagram followers on February 22, 2022. The couple, who met on ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” in the summer of 2021, recently returned home from a romantic getaway to Mexico when Thomas’ dog, Sofia, died.

“Heaven gained the sweetest angel today,” Thomas wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I love you forever Sofia,” he added.

Becca also posted about Sofia on her Instagram Stories. “We love you so much sweet Sofia. You’re our best angel,” the former “Bachelorette” star captioned a video of Sofia running along the beach.

In another video, Becca was seen cuddled up with Sofia. “Nothing will ever top the snuggles from Sofia. Everyone give your fur babies a lot of extra love tonight (and always),” she captioned the sweet post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thomas Adopted Sofia When She Was a Puppy

Thomas is a proud dog dad, and even identifies as such in his Instagram bio. He has shared numerous photos of his two dogs, Leo and Sofia, who had since become a family of three fur babies when they were introduced to Becca’s corgi names Minno.

“Being a dog dad has been the best thing to happen to me. It’s also becoming one of the most challenging. Yet, I wouldn’t trade a second with them for the world. Little Sofía has been a fighter since the moment she was born and she’s not stopping now,” Thomas captioned an Instagram post in September 2021.

Thomas didn’t further explain what was going on with Sofia, but it seems like she may have had cancer, given that he used the hashtag #Sofiastrong.

Becca Has Shared Numerous Photos of the Dogs

Since she and Thomas started dating over the summer, Becca has been open to blending her life with his — and the two split their time between her place in Los Angeles and his place in San Diego. Of course, the pups all get along swimmingly, which is important, and they often partake in activities in which the dogs are involved.

On February 15, 2022, Thomas and Becca held a birthday party for Leo and Sofia, complete with party hats and lots of treats. Becca shared some photos of the party on Instagram.

“The kids’ bday was lit,” she captioned the post.

Becca has shared several photos of the three dogs over the past few months, and it’s clear that Sofia is going to leave a big void in the family. It is entirely possible, however, that Becca and Thomas will adopt another pup to help them heal.

Becca has wanted to add to their fur brood for a while it seems, so it’s possible that the two were already considering getting another dog.

Back on January 14, 2022, Becca took to Instagram to ask her followers about their weekend plans. Thomas took the comment section to tease a “surprise.”

“Trip to the mall, trips to the park, workouts with Boops, biking the beach, private chef-in home dinner and maybe another special surprise. It’s going to be a good one,” he wrote.

“Ohhhh what’s the surprise dog #4?!” Becca wrote. Thomas didn’t respond.

