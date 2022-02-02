Thomas Jacobs Hints He’s Ready to Marry Becca Kufrin in Telling Caption

Third time’s the charm?

Former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin and her boyfriend Thomas Jacobs are still together, months after filming “Bachelor in Paradise.” The couple rekindled their feelings after returning home from Mexico over the summer, and has been nearly inseparable ever since.

Becca was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk, whom she met on his season of “The Bachelor,” as well as her “Bachelorette” season pick, Garrett Yrigoyen. Several months later, she decided to stay within the franchise to try to find love again, joining the BiP cast in 2021 — and so far, it looks like it’s working out for her.

Becca and Thomas spit their time between her home in Los Angeles and his home in San Diego, but don’t live together full time just yet. Nevertheless, after spending the holidays together in Minnesota with Becca’s family, it sounds like Thomas is ready to make a commitment to Becca — and, based on her response, she seems ready as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thomas Suggested He’s Ready to Change Becca’s Last Name

Thomas and Becca were fortunate enough to attend the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday, January 30, 2022, and they cuddled up for some sweet photos that Thomas decided to share on Instagram.

In one photo — the second one in the set — fans could see the backs of Thomas and Becca’s custom jerseys. His jersey features his last name across the back, and Becca’s featured hers. Thomas’ Instagram caption suggests that he’s ready to marry her because he wants the last name on her jersey to be the same as his.

“We’re on the same team yet I’m coming for the back of that jersey,” Thomas captioned the pic. Becca was quick to take the comments.

“Prove it,” she wrote. Fans couldn’t help but go nuts over the interaction, and many are hoping that an engagement is coming soon.

“Kinda patiently waiting,” one Instagram user commented.

“Best caption ever,” wrote another.

“Yeah, change that name,” a third comment read.

Thomas Previously Dropped a Hint About Getting Engaged to Becca

Back on January 14, 2022, some fans were convinced that Thomas was going to propose to Becca thanks to an Instagram comment that he left on one of her posts.

“TGIF! How’s everyone getting after it this weekend?” she captioned a selfie. Thomas shared his own weekend plans in the comments section of the post.

“Trip to the mall, trips to the park, workouts with Boops, biking the beach, private chef-in home dinner and maybe another special surprise. It’s going to be a good one,” Thomas wrote.

“Put a ring [on] it,” one Instagram user commented.

“OMG you guys are my fave BN couple,” added another.

Thomas and Becca didn’t end up getting engaged — that wasn’t the surprise after all — but based on how things are going, it seems like these two may be taking the next step in their relationship sooner rather than later. Fans are hopeful that their relationship works out, and would like to see Thomas and Becca be one of the next Bachelor Nation couples to make things official.

