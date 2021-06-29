‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers Reveal Shocking Person Thomas Jacobs Hooks up With

Thomas Jacobs was sent home on the Monday, June 28, 2021, episode of “The Bachelorette.” Jacobs was an early villain on the season, rubbing many of Katie Thurston’s other suitors the wrong way, mainly because they felt he wasn’t on the show for the “right reasons.”

And while Jacobs’ journey with Thurston ended Week 4, his personal journey on reality television isn’t ending just yet. Jacobs inked a deal to join the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” for the upcoming season, which finished filming last week. The show is set to premiere on ABC on August 16, 2021.

Warning: Spoilers for the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise” to follow.

Based on spoilers provided by Reality Steve, it doesn’t sound like Jacobs leaves “Paradise” with anyone. Although he does get close to someone in particular — someone that Steve said fans wouldn’t be happy about — spoilers reveal that he leaves Mexico without an engagement.

Jacobs Supposedly Hooks up With Former ‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin

As previously reported by Heavy, a former “Bachelorette” lead went on “Paradise” to find love for the first time — ever. Sure, women have gone on the show before inking deals to hand out roses on their own season of the franchise show, but this is the first time that a star went to “Paradise” after their season aired.

That former “Bachelorette” is none other than Becca Kufrin. Back on June 17, Steve doubled down on his spoiler that Kufrin was indeed on the show. “Becca Kufrin doing quite a sell job on IG to make u think she’s hanging [with] her dog or going to [Minnesota] this [weekend]. She’s there, she’s a contestant, [and] right in the middle of things,” Steve tweeted.

The very next day, Steve told his social media followers that most fans won’t be thrilled to know who Kufrin had her eyes on. “Who Becca is with (at least as of last rose ceremony) probably isn’t gonna have people terribly happy. Just my opinion,” he tweeted.

And, after a great deal of teasing fans with Kufrin’s “Paradise” hook-up, Reality Steve finally revealed that she and Jacobs were a thing. “If you thought Thomas got a lot of air time this season, just wait til Paradise. Thomas is heavily involved with Becca Kufrin for the last half of BIP,” Steve tweeted.

He also shared that Kufrin broke things off with Jacobs “before the finale,” which means that neither of them left Mexico engaged.

Redditors Have Been Shipping ‘Thecca’ for Days

Several Reddit users have been shipping Kufrin and Jacobs for days, many excited that the two ended up pairing up in Mexico.

“Ok but actually on paper….. from some googling, Thomas is in SoCal and he loves dogs. I know that’s not a huge deal, but half of Becca’s brand is her new LA life and her corgi. Also he’s a realtor so I wonder if he offered to help her buy her house lol. I’m still on the Thecca Jacufrin ship apparently,” one Redditor commented on a recent thread.

“THECCA NATION!!! DON’T CRY BECAUSE IT’S OVER. SMILE BECAUSE IT HAPPENED. #THECCAFOREVER,” added another.

“The more I think about this, it’s kind of a win for Becca. She gets a paid vacation and gets to hook up with a hottie. Plus, it’s BIP so I doubt she was going in with serious relationship expectations (or at least I hope she wasn’t),” a third person wrote.

