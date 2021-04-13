‘Bachelor’ Star Opens up About Father’s Cancer Diagnosis

On Monday, Bachelor Nation’s Tia Booth took to Instagram to reveal her father, Kenny, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer last month.

According to Booth, it has taken since his early March diagnosis to “wrap my mind around it” and hearing the news felt like “getting the wind knocked outta ya.”

“Although not curable, we are all thankful it’s treatable with Chemo-started today!” the 29-year-old continued. “Dad said it was boring, but he had a tv, ice water& a recliner so he had it made. if you wonder why I handle stress with humor, there it is. Hoping for minimal side effects and that he’ll handle treatment like a champ-so far so good!”

Sharing a photo donning an expletive-filled sweatshirt directed at cancer, she wrote, “Yes I have a lot of cursing on my shirt, but I truly believe in the power of prayer which is why I wanted to share this here.” The former physical therapist added, “I know it’s heavy to post, but sometimes life slaps you in the face to make you realize what’s important.”

Bachelor Nation viewers first met Kenny during Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor when Booth took the former lead to her hometown of Weiner, Arkansas. After not ending up with the former racecar driver, she appeared on season five of Bachelor in Paradise where she had a short-lived romance with Colton Underwood.

While this is the first time the Nashville resident has opened up about her father’s cancer battle, she previously alluded to something difficult in her life.

Booth celebrated National Puppy Day on March 23, shortly after Kenny received his diagnosis, with a tribute to her pet on Instagram. She wrote, “We don’t deserve dogs. The last few weeks have been pretty rough, but Marlo always knows when I need her the most.”

Bachelor Nation Stars Shared Their Support

Bachelor Nation stars and fans soon flooded the comment section of Booth’s Instagram post with supportive messages.

Among the commenters was Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima, who wrote “Sending you so much love.” Zima dates embattled franchise host Chris Harrison and hosts the outlet’s Roses and Rosé web series.

Elyse Dehlbom, who appeared on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, wrote, “This breaks my heart that your family has to go through this, but prayers for many more years of your Dad dancing to tunes. Sending you my best.”

While some, like Ashley Iaconetti and Emily Ferguson, sent messages of “positivity” and “healing energy,” others like Blake Horstmann and former franchise producer Elan Gale simply shared heart emojis.

Some followers revealed their personal experience with cancer. After one fan shared a story about driving her father to his chemotherapy appointments, Booth revealed, “I’m so sad they won’t let anyone go back with him right now.”

Booth Purchased a House in Nashville, Tennessee

Booth purchased her “dream home” in January of this year, officially becoming a homeowner in early February just a few days shy of celebrating the first anniversary of her move to Nashville, Tennessee.

As she put it on Instagram, “They told me to stay home so I bought one.”

The Bachelor Nation star moved to “Music City” on February 15, 2020, shortly before a tornado ripped through the city and the coronavirus pandemic halted life throughout the country.

“What started as a move slightly motivated by spite has turned into one of the most rewarding years of my life,” Booth wrote on Instagram. “With the devastating tornado 2 weeks after I moved and Covid taking over shortly after, I’ve had MANY moments of doubt and discouragement.”

She added, “But despite all the fears, I learned to pivot and adjust and work on living my best d*** life.”

READ NEXT: Did Bri Springs Get Her Job Back After ‘The Bachelor’?