‘Bachelor’ Star Shares 1st Photos of Newborn: ‘Feel Like I’ve Known Him Forever’

A former contestant from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” recently welcomed her first baby, and now she has also shared the first photos of him. Tia Booth delivered her first son, Tatum Booth Mock on December 6, and she shared the news of his arrival with “Bachelor Nation” fans the next day. At the time, she shared one photo that gave a sneak peek of her newborn, but now she has given her Instagram followers a chance to really “meet” baby Tatum.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tia Booth Shared Gorgeous Photos of Her Son

On December 9, Booth shared an array of photos on her Instagram page highlighting some beautiful moments with her newborn. All the photos “The Bachelor” star posted were in black and white, and many were taken at home after she and her fiance brought Tatum from the hospital.

In her caption, Booth wrote, “Feel like I’ve known him forever.” A couple of the photos, that Booth included late in the array of snapshots, seemed to have been taken very soon after Tatum’s arrival. In one, Booth does skin-to-skin contact with the baby as she shares a smile and looks directly at the camera. The smile was a slight one, but the joy in her eyes was impossible to miss.

Over the course of just two days, more than 360,000 people “liked” Booth’s post and 9,000 commented.

“Omg!!!!! The perfect little face!!! He’s adorable! Congratulations!!!!” gushed Becca Tilley.

“Congrats you guys!” added “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile.

“This is my favorite picture ever,” declared Raven Gates Gottschalk.

“Precious Angel! Congrats love!!” shared JoJo Fletcher.

‘The Bachelor’ Star Showcased Her Photogenic Newborn

Booth regularly shares advertisement posts and promotes various brands or products on her Instagram page, and she did not wait long to start including Tatum in them. On December 11, she posted a new set of photos on Instagram that included her new baby boy, and she tagged it as an advertisement for Abercrombie & Fitch. “Hey @ambercrombie let’s do a baby line so Tatum can match too,” she teased in her caption.

The photos showed Booth and her fiance in matching plaid lounge sets from the brand, and they sat with their baby in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Tatum slept through the photo shoot as joy emanated from the new mom and dad in each snap.

In just a couple of hours, “The Bachelor” star’s post had already received over 5,400 comments and 140,000 likes. “Bachelor Nation” fans gushed over Booth and her little family in the comments section.

“Ahhhh he is so perfect and squishy and cute,” wrote one supporter.

“Oh my goodness these are precious!!!!!! Being parents looks good on you!” added another.

“WHO looks this good just days after birthing a sweet baby!?” exclaimed someone else.

“Omg such a beautiful family and Tatum has just the most precious little face. Such a cutie,” a fourth commenter shared.

Booth’s fiance shared a video on his Instagram page with some additional glimpses of Tatum’s first days. The video included many of the same black-and-white shots Booth posted, and a few new-to-fans ones too. The baby’s parents are clearly head-over-heels in love, and it seems “Bachelor” fans are too.