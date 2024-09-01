‘The Bachelor’ Star Shares Baby News, Reveals Her Husband Ruined the Surprise

A former contestant from “The Bachelor” shared exciting news about her family. Tia Booth and her husband, Taylor Mock, are expecting their second child.

After announcing the pregnancy to her fans, the “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum revealed her plans to surprise her husband with the news went awry.

Tia Booth & Taylor Mock’s Son Tatum Will Be a ‘Big Bro’

On August 22, Booth shared a pregnancy announcement on her Instagram page. The caption read, “BIG BROTHER TATUM 🥹🥹.”

The former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star also gave a shoutout to an Etsy shop owner who does custom embroidered sweaters. “Shoutout to @hitootsie for manifesting this pregnancy with this Big Bro sweater!!!”

In the video, Booth and Mock’s son Tatum was wearing a sweater that read “Big Bro.”

The video clip initially showed Booth sitting on a blanket on the grass. Mock carried Tatum to the blanket and lowered him down to Booth before joining them on the blanket. They both gave Tatum some love and then kissed one another.

Next, viewers saw just Booth on the blanket watching as Tatum toddled his way toward the camera. As he got close, the “Big Bro” embroidery on his sweater became visible.

As People shared on August 25, Booth gave her Instagram followers some behind-the-scenes scoop on how her husband accidentally ruined her plans to surprise him with the baby news.

She shared via her now-expired Instagram Stories, “I was trying to keep it a secret so I could surprise him and he found the test wrapper in the trash when he went to cut his toenails hahaha.”

Booth posted a short video clip in her now-expired Instagram Stories showing the pregnancy test wrapper sitting in the garbage can. She showed her husband the actual test, which had a light positive line.

Mock replied, “I think that’s a false positive,” and she laughed. Despite the faint positive test and Mock’s suggestion it was a false positive, Booth is pregnant and the couple has their second child coming in a matter of months.

Booth Doesn’t Want to Know the Baby’s Gender Ahead of Time

Bachelor Nation went wild over Booth and Mock’s pregnancy news.

Fellow franchise alums like Raven Gates, Ashley Iaconetti, and Becca Kufrin all left notes of congratulations, as did Jess Clarke, the wife of former “Bachelor” star Ben Higgins.

Higgins and Clarke recently announced they were expecting their first baby, a girl.

Other Bachelor Nation veterans who popped up with comments congratulating Booth included Jen Saviano, Blake Horstmann, Emily Ferguson, Amanda Stanton, and Serena Pitt.

Former “Bachelor” contestant Caroline Lunny wrote, “STOP IT. BIG BOY TATUM WALKING OVER 🥹😭 this was the perfect announcement.”

People shared that Booth answered additional fan questions via her Instagram Stories after announcing her pregnancy.

When asked about the baby’s gender, Booth replied, “We are not finding out this time. That was my idea…This is our second kid and I wanna do it at least once.”

Mock doesn’t love the idea of waiting, though. “He wants to know so I’m trying not to let him peer pressure me into finding out,” Booth explained.

Booth admitted she’s afraid they’ll accidentally ruin the surprise during the anatomy scan. “I’m worried I’ll see the parts and know. But we’re excited to hopefully wait and find out.”

Another “The Bachelor” fan asked if the couple planned to give the baby a first name beginning with a “T” to follow the pattern in the family.

Booth said Mock doesn’t want the new baby to feel left out by not having a name beginning with a “T.” She, however, thinks perhaps when the kids are older, the second child will “appreciate that they’re a little different.”

It doesn’t sound as if any firm decisions have been made yet on that front.