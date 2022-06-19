Tia Booth Mourns the Loss of Her Dad & Shares Incredible Surprise

Tia Booth waited until Father’s Day to make a very special announcement; she is pregnant.

On June 19, 2022, the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star and her fiance Taylor Mock confirmed that they are expecting their first child together.

“This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration. While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do,” Booth shared in an Instagram post.

The reality star lost her father to colon cancer in February 2022.

“Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever,” her caption continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Booth & Mock Got Engaged in April 2022

Booth and Mock quietly dated for an unknown amount of time before taking their romance public.

“Not gonna lie-it’s been nice keeping this to myself, but it’s about time y’all know too,” she captioned an Instagram post in October 2021. Six months later, Mock put a ring on it.

“Never been more shocked or sure in my life. I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!” Booth captioned a photo in April 2022. Mock got down on one knee during “The Bachelor Live on Stage” show in Atlanta. So, while Booth may have not met Mock on any “Bachelor” franchise show, they still had a sort of full circle moment.

Booth made her reality television debut on Arie Luyendyk’s season of “The Bachelor.” She went on “Bachelor in Paradise” where she started dating Colton Underwood. The two didn’t last and she took a bit of a break from reality TV dating shows — until 2021, when she was asked to go back to Mexico to give finding love another shot.

After not having luck finding love on BiP for a second time, Booth ended up meeting someone the old fashioned way. And now, there’s a baby on board.

Booth shared photos of her and her husband-to-be holding her baby bump. She also included an old black-and-white photo of her and her dad.

Booth’s Dad Was Diagnosed With Stage IV Colon Cancer in 2021

When Booth’s father Kenny was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer, his prognosis was not good. His doctors told him that his cancer was terminal.

In the months following the diagnosis, Booth asked fans for prayers. In February 2022, Tia took to her Instagram Stories to let her followers know that her dad was “in the hospital and not doing so hot.” Hours later, she shared that he had died.

“Thank you Daddy for teaching me how to protect myself, how to take a shot of tequila, and most importantly how to be an independent woman that doesn’t rely on anyone else for success (except you when my car breaks down). After a year long fight, I’m so thankful you’re free from cancer’s evil grip. Keep an eye on me [and] Mama and keep on dancin’ in Heaven -your little girl,” Tia captioned an Instagram post on February 26, 2022.

