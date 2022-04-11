‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Gets Engaged on Stage

A “Bachelor in Paradise” star stole the show during a pit stop of “The Bachelor Live.”

Tia Booth, whom fans first met on Arie Luyendyk’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2018 before seeing her again in seasons 5 and 7 of “Paradise,” got the surprise of her life when her boyfriend popped the question during the live stage show.

“The Bachelor Live on Stage Tour” is an interactive show which features audience members competing in an on-stage version of the ABC dating show with franchise alumni. Former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin serves as the host of the show per People.

Tia Booth Got Engaged in Atlanta During ‘The Bachelor Live’

According to a Reddit thred, Tia’s surprise proposal took place during the Atlanta edition of “The Bachelor Live.” A Redditor noted that sometimes Bachelor Nation stars that live near the city will make appearances on “The Bachelor Live.” For the Atlanta show, Tia Booth, Maurissa Gunn, and Thomas Jacobs all made cameos.

In videos shared by the ThatBachLexx Instagram account, Tia, 30, was seen on stage at the live show wearing a red dress as her boyfriend, Taylor Mock, suddenly got down on one knee.

“Are you kidding me?” she screamed.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star alum and her fiancé got a standing ovation from the crowd as host Becca Kufrin brought out a bouquet of flowers and handed them to Tia.

“No date card for you, Tia, you got the damn ring,” Becca said.

In a second video, Tia showed off her ring backstage as she toasted the engagement with her fiance and friends from the show.

Tia Met Her Future Fiancé Before She Went on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Last Summer

Last summer, fans saw Tia try to find love on “Paradise.” She spent time with James Bonsall, Kenny Braasch, Aaron Clancy, and others, but ultimately left “Paradise” a single lady.

Tia found love behind the scenes with Taylor Mock. The two went Instagram official last fall as Tia shared a montage of moments with her man with the caption, “Not gonna lie – it’s been nice keeping this to myself, but it’s about time y’all know too.”

In an October 2021 interview on “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation,” Tia revealed that she met Taylor at a party in Nashville in early 2021 and that she started to hang out in his friend group. While Taylor tried to ask her out, Tia told him she was headed to Mexico for the ABC dating show.

“I was like, ‘Sweetie, I’m going on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ I’ll see you later,’” she revealed, per Bachelor Nation. “Then after I got home, I was like, damn, this freaking dude has been right here trying this whole time, which is all I asked for on the show. So then I gave it a shot and we’ve been good.”

“We didn’t even have a proper first date,” she added. “He was still trying to wear me down, and finally I was like, ‘I’m in a good mood today. If you want to come hang with me at my house, I have errands to do and stuff to do at my house, but if you want to come hang with me while I do that, okay.’ And that was the first time we hung out just us.”

Tia added that she was nervous to bring her new man into the public eye.

“He’s an angel,” she said. “He really is really sweet, and he’s been doing sweet things for me for months. It’s just scary being public. In the public eye, everybody pays attention to every little detail.”

