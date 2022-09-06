Tino Franco’s Dad Told Him Not to Have Sex in the Fantasy Suite

Tino Franco is one of Rachel Recchia‘s final three on the current season of “The Bachelorette,” which means he was given an opportunity to go to the Fantasy Suite.

Before he left to film the show, however, Tino got some advice from his parents, Joe and Sandi Franco. They basically told him straight out not to have sex with anyone on the show. The admission came by way of a now-deleted comment on Joe’s Facebook page.

“First rule from longtime Bachelor-Franchise watcher ….. Don’t sleep with the bachelorette during taping of the show….. Best of luck!” one of Joe’s Facebook friends commented on one of his posts about Tino going on the show. “These 2 had a lot of drama on the bachelor and both slept with him during the show,” the person added.

“We told him the same thing when he left for the show,” Joe responded.

Based on past seasons, most of the finalists end up sleeping with the lead in the Fantasy Suite as this is a big part of the two deciding if they have chemistry and if they are compatible. No word on how Joe feels about what went down once his son made it to that point.

Fans Criticized Joe for How He Acted Toward Rachel During Hometowns

When Rachel went to Tino’s house to meet his family, she was greeted with some icy personalities. At the end of the date, she was left feeling less than warm and fuzzy and expressed such to Tino, who promised her that his parents truly liked her.

Rachel was grilled by both Joe and Sandi, but Joe took the brunt of the internet criticism following the episode.

Joe was extremely skeptical of the process, and voiced such on camera. When Tino said he was going to propose, Joe’s response was, “what are you talking about? After two months?”

Joe has had similar responses to people on Facebook. When someone pointed out that the show was “all about Tino” starting on week one, Joe responded, “So true, fun to see how this plays out. Not sure there is a way out of this for Tino. Hope it is a cool adventure.”

Joe Has Posted About His Son Being on ‘The Bachelorette’ a Handful of Times

While Joe has been very “#TeamTino” on his Facebook page, he seems extremely skeptical about the whole process.

“OK, it’s true. Our oldest son is on the Bachelorette, and got the ‘first impression rose’ whatever that is. Never have seen the show, but watched the premiere Monday. Sam Rubin of KTLA 5 ripped everyone on the show to shreds but he doesn’t know a thing about Tino,” Joe wrote on Facebook on July 11, 2022.

“Not sure how we feel about the idea of finding your soul mate on TV and Sam’s right, it’s a bit cheesy, but nothing wrong with a little fun — It’s not 60 Minutes. Let’s hope Tino doesn’t bring shame on the name, and above all, he may not be welcomed back home if he cries on the show! But we love him anyway,” he added.

The finale of “The Bachelorette” airs Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

