Fans Outraged at ‘Bachelorette’ Producers for Treatment of Tino Franco

The first ever joint season of “The Bachelorette” ended with Gabby Windey getting engaged to Erich Schwer and Rachel Recchia’s engagement to Tino Franco ending in heartbreak after he admitted that he cheated on her. But things weren’t exactly cut and dry.

Producers decided to let Recchia explain a bit about what has transpired between her and Franco over the past couple of months before airing some footage that was take during a “Happy Couple Visit” after filming had wrapped. For several minutes, fans watched an argument between Recchia and Franco as the two went in circles and ultimately broke up for good — Recchia taking off her ring and handing it to Franco.

However, it’s what transpired next that angered several fans.

Jesse Palmer Brought Aven Jones on the Stage While Franco Was Still on the Couch With Recchia

Host Jesse Palmer Palmer invited Franco out on to the stage at ATFR where he would sit down with Recchia and the two would get into things all over again — this time in front of a live audience. After the two hashed things out — and got no where — Palmer moved things along, closing one door and opening another.

In an unexpected twist, Palmer told Recchia that someone had come to the studio and wanted to see her. She looked puzzled, but genuinely curious, clearly having no idea what was going to happen next.

Palmer introduced Aven Jones, Recchia’s runner-up, and her face completely lit up. Franco sat on the couch awkwardly. Jones asked Recchia to go out and catch up and she said, “I would love nothing more.” The two walked off stage together, leaving Franco behind, standing next to Palmer looking confused.

Many Fans Were Upset With How Franco Was Treated

Social media filled with up with comments about how Franco didn’t deserve things to play out as they did.

“I don’t like Tino but how that went down was CRUEL. He f***** up, didn’t know how to handle it, we all deal with difficult emotions in relationships and know how much time it can take. He apologized and she was obviously not going to accept any kind of apology. I kept mentally saying ‘stop talking Tino! You’re making it worse, Tino!’ That s*** was humiliating,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread about the finale.

“I think we can empathize with Rachel and acknowledge Tino wronged her and hurt her badly, and deserves to be called out for it—and simultaneously not take this vengeful attitude that the correct and proportionate response is to humiliate him on national TV (not just referring to the Aven segment but everything from the breakup through Aven & Rachel leaving). It’s such a slimy way to handle the situation, it’s exploitative of both Rachel and Tino. I blame TPTB, not Rachel,” another comment read.

“He did not deserve that at all— for just kissing someone, which he immediately showed remorse to Rachel for, he deserved to be publicly humiliated on national tv, seriously? … He may be stupid, but no, he did not deserve what happened to him last night on national tv,” a third Redditor added.

“It was absolutely wrong they did that to Tino. They honestly should have spent that time instead on addressing Erich’s racism,” someone else said.

