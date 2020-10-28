Tom Bergeron Makes Fun of ‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Dale Moss

In the costumes seen round the internet, photos started circulating of The Bachelorette frontrunner Dale Moss over the weekend. In these photos, Moss was donning various Halloween costumes for Party City. Among the quirky ensembles were Superman, a Roman Centurion and a taco.

Moss, a former NFL wide receiver, is currently a model and host-based in New York City.

Former Dancing with the Stars host, Tom Bergeron, entered the conversation after a photo of Moss as a taco was tweeted to him by William Shatner.

“Hey [Tom Bergeron] that guy from the Bachelorette is moving in on your territory,” joked Shatner on Twitter in October. “I’d lawyer up! Could 2020 get any worse for you?”

I'm not a prude but MY taco costume never let my meat hang out… @MaskedSingerFOX https://t.co/OmpjjbfTgY — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) October 24, 2020

Shatner is referring to Bergeron’s time on the Masked Singer and his recent departure from Dancing With The Stars.

Before being let go from Dancing With The Stars to be replaced with Tyra Banks, Bergeron hosted the reality dance competition from 2005 through 2019. He also starred in season 3 of the Masked Singer as a taco. He had to remove his tomato-shaped mask during the sixth episode.

“I’m not a prude but MY taco costume never let me meat hang out,” said Bergeron in jest.

Dale Moss Is Taking His Costumes in Stride

Moss joined in the ribbing, poking his own fun at the awkward Halloween photos through his and others’ Instagrams.

Playing into the “How it started,” and “How it’s going” trend on social media, Clare Crawley’s frontrunner shared side-by-side photos of himself dressed up as Superman. “It started” with the Party City photoshoot, while “it’s going” with Moss donning the Man of Steel’s outfit while casually leaning against a chair.

“Love it! Read your contracts kids ;) could be worse,” the star of the reality dating show commented on a photo posted to The Betchelor’s Instagram. The photo plays on the name of popular food chain Del Taco, instead saying “Dale Taco” above Moss donning the taco costume.

Moss, who is currently represented by EWG Management, has also been spotted on other Party City items, such as a photo booth prop kit or photo frame.

Bergeron Crooned While Disguised as a Taco

“This was the most work I’ve done in years,” exclaimed Bergeron after being unmasked on season 3 of The Masked Singer. The reality show sees celebrities donning intricate costumes to obscure their identities while they sing each week to stay in the competition.

This time trying his hand at a celebrity reality competition, Bergeron sang such classics as “I Can’t Help Myself” by The Four Tops, “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra and “Bossa Nova Baby” by Elvis Presley.

Bergeron is known for hosting shows such as Dancing With the Stars, America’s Funniest Home Videos and Entertainment Tonight.

