Trista Sutter Claps Back After Fan Criticism: ‘Good Luck With That’

Former “The Bachelorette” Trista Sutter and her husband, Ryan Sutter, recently had fans feeling concerned about the state of their relationship. Trista was away from the family for a short time, and a tribute Ryan posted honoring her seemed quite serious.

Since then, Trista has returned home and tried to quell the speculation among Bachelor Nation fans that her marriage with Ryan was on the rocks. “The Bachelorette” star called out those who assumed the worst and told them, “Good luck with that.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Trista Sutter Said She’s Happy & Grateful With Her Family

On May 25, Trista took to Instagram to reveal her reunion with her family. “Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! 😜🤣”

“The Bachelorette” star joked at the beginning of her Instagram caption, but then she took a more serious tone. “For those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful.”

Trista continued, “For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that.” She added, “An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment.”

She explained she decided to take the opportunity because she knew “That my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands.”

Her Instagram post was a response to the chaos generated among fans after Ryan shared a post on his Instagram page on May 17. “I really wish I could talk to you,” he shared.

Ryan continued, “I want to be there for you. But I can’t. And that’s ok cause I know you need this time – time to discover yourself again.”

While Ryan’s post seemed to signal something serious had happened in his marriage to Trista, that apparently was not the case. Bachelor Nation buzzed over rumors she was away doing a reality television show, perhaps Fox’s “Special Forces.” Now one media outlet has confirmed she was doing the show.

Bachelor Nation Seemed Divided Over the Sutter Posts

On June 11, TMZ reported that Trista is part of the season 3 “Special Forces” cast. Trista has not yet shared specifics regarding the opportunity that took her away from her family for a short while.

“The Bachelorette” fans have had plenty to say about Trista and Ryan’s Instagram posts and her time away from her family. The reaction has been fairly split between those who are supportive and those who are critical.

“Your husband’s posts were dark to say the least. You are a public figure and he took your status to another level. Out of love and concern, most if not all of us, were genuinely concerned about you,” commented one of Trista’s followers.

“You and your husband need to grow up and leave your personal life to yourself. You have no right to cry about people asking what was going on when your husband created the issue,” another wrote.

A supporter commented, “Way to be a good example & take care of yourself so you can take care of others!”

“I defended you 😉 I knew you were fine. People love to make nothing into something. So happy you’re healthy, happy, and still in love. Good for you for choosing yourself, 😘 ❤️” added another.

“This is giving the girl in high school whose whole personality is “I HAAAATE DRAMAAAA,” but then creates the dramaaaa she haaaaates because she actually loooooves dramaaaa,” read someone else’s response in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“These two are perfect for each other 😂. They’ve both (but especially Ryan) always been kind of cheesy/ over the top. It wouldn’t work for me, but if they love it I love it for them,” suggested a different Redditor.