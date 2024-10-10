Trista Sutter Asks for ‘Prayers of Protection’ for Husband Ryan

“The Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter shared an emotional social media post that has Bachelor Nation flooding her with support. She asked for prayers from her followers as she revealed her husband, Ryan Sutter, was departing on a potentially dangerous work mission.

“I humbly ask for prayers of protection,” she wrote.

Ryan Sutter Is Heading to Florida to Assist Amid Hurricane Milton

On October 9, Trista Sutter shared a new post on her Instagram page. The photo she included showed Ryan Sutter and their dog Kota in the kitchen of their Denver, Colorado home. He appeared to be saying goodbye to Kota.

He was wearing a patch indicating he was a member of the National Urban Search & Rescue Response System for FEMA. She noted he was heading to Florida to “help with Search and Rescue.”

“He runs in when everyone else is running out, and I could not be more proud,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

As she asked for prayers, she explained they were “For him, for his task force team, for all those bravely running in, for all those fearful for their lives, their livelihoods, their futures.”

Sutter’s caption also included a prayer emoji and two hashtags. The hashtags were “prayers up” and “my real life hero.”

According to the Federal News Network, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assigned 1,200 search and rescue specialists to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Milton arriving.

Hurricane Milton hit the west coast of Florida overnight, beginning mid-evening on October 9, noted NBC News. The hurricane hit Florida just days after Hurricane Helene hammered the state’s west coast.

The Sutter Family Was Flooded With Love & Support

Over 50,000 supporters liked Sutter’s post in less than 24 hours. There were also over 1,700 comments posted in that short timeframe.

“Oh trista, I just got tears truthfully I’m not sure if it was for Ryan or the dog Florida will be blessed. Love you go Ryan go we are with you,” wrote one supporter.

“Praying for his safety and his entire team. What an incredible human he is!! We need more like him,” another supporter shared.

“As a Floridian, thank you so much ❤️ it is so appreciated,” read someone else’s comment.

“🙏for a safe mission for Ryan and team. May you and family stay strong while awaiting his return,” added another fan.

“Prayers for Ryan and all the FEMA and first responders going down to help and for those already on the ground there, ❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏” a separate response read.

“Covering him with Prayer 🙏🏻 and Guidance as he does a very heroic job. Thank you @ryansutter for your service young man,” wrote a Sutter fan.

That commenter continued, “Praying God wraps Florida and the people in his hands 🙌🏻 and protects everyone from loss of life. Be safe and know many are praying for safety @tristasutter.”

“Wow 🙏 I did not realize Ryan was FEMA… stay safe…thank you to all the heroes that help in many many ways,” wrote someone else.

Bachelor Nation alums Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, Daisy Kent, and Leslie Hughes left comments showing their support.

Sutter’s post also received notes from other reality television personalities such as “Big Brother” alum Jordan Lloyd and “Real Housewives” alum Gretchen Rossi.