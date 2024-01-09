Trista Sutter Explains What Her Husband Really Said in Viral ‘Golden Wedding’ Moment

Trista Sutter has cleared up confusion about what her husband, Ryan, whispered to her during a viral moment at the “golden wedding.”

Ryan Sutter was seen whispering something to his wife Trista during the “golden wedding” as “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner declared that he would make Theresa Nist “the happiest woman on Earth.”

A video of the moment went viral, with one fan theorizing that Sutter said, “That’s not going to happen.” The fan who originally wrote that comment has now deleted the post on X. However, that’s not what Ryan actually said, Trista revealed on X.

Trista Sutter was the first “Bachelorette” in the history of the franchise, so her opinions have a lot of weight with fans. She and Ryan have been married for 20 years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trista Sutter Asked Fans Not to ‘Search for Drama When There Is Only Love’

Whoops is right…when it comes to lip reading mistakes. Since I was the one to whom Ryan was speaking, I can clarify. He said “the second happiest”. Please don’t search for drama when there is only love. — Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) January 5, 2024

In a post on X, Trista Sutter chalked up the confusion to a “lip-reading mistake.”

“Whoops is right…when it comes to lip reading mistakes,” she wrote on X.

“Since I was the one to whom Ryan was speaking, I can clarify. He said ‘the second happiest.’ Please don’t search for drama when there is only love.”

Trista also spoke about the claim on an Instagram story, according to US Weekly. “Someone on Twitter that has nothing better to do with their time is speculating that Ryan said something negative,” she said, according to US. “When, of course, he didn’t.”

She added, according to US: “It was a beautiful wedding and we were there to support them. They’re part of our Bachelor Nation family.”

The Sutters, who found love on “The Bachelorette” in 2003, have a lot of fan support, judging from the comment thread of Trista’s post. “I didn’t believe for one second that Ryan would ever say something rude!” wrote one person.

Trista also said in her Instagram story, according to US Weekly, that Ryan has the “the purest heart.”

Some Fans Never Believed That Ryan Sutter Would Make Such a Negative Remark

Fans had immediately commented on the X post that they didn’t believe Ryan Sutter made the negative remark.

“I don’t think that’s what he said,” wrote one. A woman wrote, “I don’t think that’s what he said. The word he mouthed looks like ‘happy.’ That’s what my eyes see. And am curious as to why on earth, he, of all guests, would say such a thing!”

Another comment writer noted, “That’s Ryan Sutter and Trista. Ryan’s reputation speaks for itself and he would never speak negatively about this. He said, ‘the second happiest…’ referring to Trista being the happiest being married to Ryan.”

Trista Sutter posted photos showing her with Ryan and the couple’s two kids at the golden wedding venue on her Instagram page. She wrote:

When I applied to be on a new reality show back in 2001, I could never have guessed how that one decision would change my life. 22 years later, I get the honor of being included as a guest at another GORGEOUS ceremony (in large part because of one of my VERY favorite people – @mindyweiss !), celebrating the sweet love of @goldengerryturner and @theresa_nist with the family I created with @ryansutter by my side. The world of @bachelornation is a crazy one sometimes full of drama and heartbreak, but it is one that I am wholeheartedly grateful for. I love these people and to reunite with and meet so many while we all celebrated another love story made me so happy! Congratulations Gerry and Theresa!! 💛 💛💛

