Trista Sutter Reveals Reason for Mysterious Absence From Family

Former “The Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter can now share details on the mysterious absence that had fans talking a few months ago.

On November 15, Sutter took to her Instagram page to reveal the news she could not share at the time Bachelor Nation was talking about her absence. She is a contestant on season 3 of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Trista Sutter Wasn’t Having Marriage Issues That Prompted Her Disappearance

Sutter the caption of her new post by teasing, “Was it a divorce/nervous breakdown/mid-life crisis/trial separation back in May?!”

The chaos and concern in May broke out after “The Bachelorette” star’s husband, Ryan Sutter, shared an emotional post on his Instagram page on May 17.

He wrote, “I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you’re doing? How was your day. I’d really like to hear your voice – just for a minute.”

Ryan Sutter added, “I want to know how you’re doing. I want to support and encourage and cheer you on. I want to be there for you. But I can’t.”

He further noted, “And that’s ok cause I know you need this time – time to discover yourself again.”

Many fans of “The Bachelorette” were confused and rattled by his post.

“Lord! I thought one of them died based on that post,” commented one person.

“I hope u guys are not having marital problems,” added another.

On May 25, Trista Sutter returned to Instagram. She joked about everybody’s worries and insisted, “For those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful.”

She couldn’t reveal at that point she had been gone filming “Special Forces.”

Instead, she cryptically explained, “An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment.”

Bachelor Nation Is Excited for Her

In her Instagram post announcing her “Special Forces” involvement, Sutter noted that there was no connection between doing the show and the theories about a trial separation, divorce, or nervous breakdown.

Sutter mentioned, “As you get a glimpse of in the trailer, the angel on my shoulder did have to face some pretty big battles.”

She couldn’t reveal anything more about how the experience went for her. Sutter did note, however, that she was “Just so grateful to be a part of this epic adventure.”

Season 3 of “Special Forces” premieres on January 8, 2025. Another former star of “The Bachelorette,” Ali Fedotowsky Manno, is a cast member as well.

Bachelor Nation has been well represented on the show. Hannah Brown did the first season and won. After that, both Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall joined season 2.

Sutter’s Instagram followers were excited about her “Special Forces” announcement. Bachelor Nation alums Leslie Fhima, Charity Lawson, and Desiree Hartsock Siegfried all commented to cheer Sutter on.

“The Bachelor” alum Molly Mesnick wrote, “Trista…I cannot WAIT to watch you crush this!!!!!!”

“I would surely drown. I just know it,” quipped “The Bachelorette” alum Katie Thurston.

A fan exclaimed, “WOW!!!!! I cannot wait to watch this!! You’re a tough cookie to sign up for this. I couldn’t do it!”

“Oh my goodness girl I’m so happy you’re on the show! It’s something I wish I could do just [to prove] how strong women are,” commented another fan.