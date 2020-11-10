Trista Sutter Makes Claims Against Producers on Her Wedding Special

Fans of Bachelor Nation have long wondered how real is reality television, especially amid rumors and accusations of producer intervention and manipulation. With claims Clare Crawley may have been forced out of The Bachelorette, it seems this year is much the same as any other. Now, the original Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, is opening up about producer involvement during her wedding special.

Sutter found love on the first female-led iteration of the dating franchise and had her wedding documented over a three-part special. The bachelor and bachelorette parties took place at the Le Meridien Resort on Saint Martin.

According to Us Weekly’s sneak peek of the Lady Gang podcast, Sutter said, “One of the producers left their binder out — like, they forgot their binder somewhere and one of the people who was at the bachelor/bachelorette party picked it up and gave it to us.” The host of Better, Etc. added, “It had, like, their characters — the story lines for every person. They had all of our friends who were invited to the bachelor/bachelorette parties, and they had all their bios and probably some stuff that they interviewed about. I think they had titles like … ‘the villain’ or ‘the sweetheart.’”

She continued, telling the Lady Gang hosts, “I know that it has been going on since my season, but that’s TV. That’s what they have to do. The editors need to know who these people are and be able to pull certain clips from their ITMs (in-the-moments). It’s a TV show, it’s always going to be a TV show. It’s getting [to be] more of a TV show, I feel like, compared to how it was back in the day.”

Sutter expressed her wish for the show to be more innocent but noted that would require an obscure lead and no veterans of the show.

The Sutters Have Two Kids

Married in 2003, Sutter, and husband Ryan, remain one of the franchise’s most successful couples. They share two children: son Maxwell, 13, and daughter Blakesley, 11.

Sutter opened up about falling in love in a short time period, telling Today, “It is a really short period of time, and you are in a bubble.” She continued, “For six, eight, 10 weeks — however long you’re filming. For us, it was six. So that’s all you’re focused on. You can’t watch television, you’re not allowed to be on email, you can’t talk to friends and family, you’re not at your job every day, you’re not playing in your sports leagues or whatever you do as a hobby. You’re just solely focused on developing these relationships.”

She noted some people are distracted by the glamour and don’t pick someone who is actually compatible in the real world.

“It’s just like your job,” Sutter told Today. “You have to put in the time and effort and energy that you do into everything else in your life. And I feel like [Ryan and I] do that. We’ve had our bumps in the road, just like anyone else, but it’s really about staying focused on each other and dedicating time to each other.”

Crawley Has Insinuated Producers Forced Her out of the Show

While Sutter is currently opening up about producer involvement, it has been much talked about this season. Crawley, who exited the show engaged to Dale Moss, liked a series of tweets that insinuated she did not want to leave.

One of those tweets by Marietou Sangare read, “I think they were trying to force her out on some real. It was reported that she quit 12 days after filming and she locked herself in her room and wouldn’t come out, which was hard to believe considering how bad she wanted it.”

I think they were trying to force her out on some real. It was reported that she quit 12 days after filming and she locked herself in her room and wouldn’t come out, which was hard to believe considering how bad she wanted it. — Marietou Sangare (@SangareMarietou) October 24, 2020

This sentiment has been backed up by her ex Benoit Beausejour-Savard, and Reality Steve, among others. Host Chris Harrison claims Sutter was in control, “This season of The Bachelorette was completely about Clare. It’s all about Clare, and she will decide where we go from here. It’s totally, completely up to her.”

The timeline does fit with Tayshia Adams starting quarantine while Crawley was still the Bachelorette.

READ NEXT: WATCH: This Bachelor Nation Celebrity Is Coming Out with a New Wine