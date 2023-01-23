Tyler Cameron Says Rachael Kirkconnell Took His Homie Matt James

Tyler Cameron, 29, and Rachael Kirkconnell, 26, addressed their rumored “beef” on the Thursday, January 19 episode of Cameron’s podcast “Everybody But Me.”

Kirkconnell appeared on the podcast alongside her boyfriend and Cameron’s best friend Matt James, 31, where the three discussed various topics, including Kirkconnell and Cameron’s relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler & Rachael Talk Feud Rumors

Rumors that Cameron and Kirkconnell didn’t get along began to swirl after James appeared on Andy Cohen’s talk show “Watch What Happens Live” in 2022.

According to People, James told Cohen that Kirkconnell and Cameron have a “love-hate relationship,” prompting speculation that there was bad blood between the two ABC stars.

Everybody But Me | Episode 25: "Matt & Rachael"

On the January 19 episode of “Everybody But Me,” Cameron broached the topic, asking Kirkconnell, “Where did our beef start Rachael?”

“Definitely with you,” she replied. “You were doing interviews left and right just throwing me under the bus.”

James then jumped in, admitting his appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” started the feud rumors.

“Mm-hmm,” Kirkconnell replied.

“That’s where all the interview questions came in,” she told Cameron. “You were like, ‘Yeah, I hate her.'”

In July 2022, Cameron spoke to E! News about James’s “Watch What Happens Live” remark, telling the outlet he and Kirkconnell “sometimes clash.”

Cameron set the record straight about his statements following James’s “Watch What Happens Live” appearance on the January 19 episode.

Cameron said he had fun with Kirkconnell when she and Matt first began dating.

“When you first started dating Matt…I had a ball with you,” he said. “I was like, oh, she’s way more fun than Matt.”

The “Bachelorette” star said his opinion began to change after Kirkconnell tried to give him a piece of advice.

“I just kept waking up hungover from all the partying and Rachael’s like, ‘You need to do better Tyler,'” he said. “I was like, if this girl don’t get out of here. She’s over here, takes my homie…and now she’s telling me how I’m supposed to be.”

However, Cameron noted in the episode that Kirkconnell was right to call him out and the two are now in a good place with their relationship.

Tyler on His Relationship With Matt

In Cameron’s July 2022 interview with E! News, the reality star spoke candidly about his relationship with James.

The Florida native told the outlet that he and James are still close but admitted their busy schedules make it hard to see each other.

“Yeah, yeah, it’s just Matt is busy; I’m busy, you know,” he said. “You get in a relationship, you know, it’s what happens, you know? It’s all part of maturing and growing up and focusing on yourself and your careers and your relationships.”

According to E! News, the two became friends after attending Wake Forest University together in North Carolina. The two later moved to New York City where they cofounded the nonprofit ABC Food Tours.

Season 27 of “The Bachelor” premieres Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

