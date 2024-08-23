‘Bachelorette’ Star’s New Look Divides Fans: ‘We’ll Forgive You…But Just This Once’

A fan-favorite contestant from “The Bachelorette” changed up his usual look and the shift generated a lot of buzz. Tyler Cameron first got hearts fluttering during Hannah Brown’s season, where he was the runner-up. Now, he made a major adjustment to his appearance and it divided fans.

After seeing the fresh look, one of Cameron’s followers questioned, “What in Britney Spears is happening?”

Another fan quipped, “We’ll forgive you. But just this once for cutting off the hair.”

Some responses from Cameron’s social media fans were positive, but many of them were not.

Tyler Cameron Got a Buzz Cut

On August 18, Cameron took to his Instagram page to tease his jarring change. He wrote, “Time to switch it up! Should I bleach it next?”

The short video he posted showed him with his standard hairstyle first, as he sat in a barber’s chair. Seconds later, Cameron had a buzz cut.

Cameron followed that up with another haircut-related Instagram post on August 20. He did not include a caption with this post. However, the post spoke for itself. The first slide displayed Cameron’s finished haircut.

In the second slide, a video, he started the buzzcut himself. As he proceeded, Cameron said, “I’ve had enough. We’re done. It’s a new era. We’re losing it!” He smiled and laughed as he cut his hair, though.

The rest of the slides in the Instagram post showed other glimpses into Cameron’s life. The haircut, however, sparked a lot of feedback from his followers.

“You’re leveling up into a new identity I feel like? Either way here for it. Yolooo [you only live once],” one fan wrote.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Weren’t in Favor of Cameron Bleaching His Hair

“I can’t tell if this post is artsy or a cry for help,” read a comment from one of Cameron’s close friends, Kate Dooley.

Fans of Cameron’s may remember Dooley from the “Quarantine Crew” days during the coronavirus pandemic.

“First pic I thought you became a priest had to do a double take,” admitted another fan.

Someone else questioned, “What in the @joeygraziadei are you doing, Tyler?!!!”

In June, “The Bachelor” star Graziadei debuted a similar hairstyle change via his Instagram page.

“I like the shaved head, ❤️🔥” countered a different Instagram user.

Cameron’s suggestion that he might dye his hair blond next did not come across as a winning idea.

“No Tyler no please no,” a fan urged.

“THATS A HARD NO ON THE BLEACH, 👎🏼” declared someone else.

“Very Chad Michael Murray from early 2000s,” suggested another commenter.

“Nooooooooo! What is wrong with you people saying he looks hotter?? Its awful!! … Sooo much better looking with hair,” insisted a separate Instagram user.

“No bleach….this is coming from a Mom……son seriously what did you do? Especially if you bleach it, 🤯😂” read a different response.

On a more positive note, one of Cameron’s fans wrote, “You may as well bleach it, because you make everything around you shine. 💖”

“The buzz cut we’ve all been waiting for, 🔥” concurred another fan.