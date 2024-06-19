Fan-Favorite ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Wants His Dad As the Next ‘Golden Bachelor’

ABC had a huge hit with “The Golden Bachelor” last fall, which starred Gerry Turner as he looked for love again. Initially, the journey seemed to end well for Turner and his final rose recipient, Theresa Nist. Unfortunately, the couple has already divorced just three months after getting married. The network has not confirmed whether they will do another season of “The Golden Bachelor” in the future. However, “The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron thinks his dad would be a great lead for a new season if given the chance.

Tyler Cameron Admitted His Dad Wouldn’t Be a Fit for ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

On June 8, Cameron chatted with Us Weekly at the CMA Fest’s Fitness at Fest event. He noted his dad, Jeff, “would be good for being on the ‘Golden Bachelor,’ not [on] the ‘Golden Bachelorette.'”

Joan Vassos will be the first “Golden Bachelorette” lead for ABC. She recently revealed filming was about to begin, and the network will air her journey in the fall.

The cast for Vassos’ season remains under wraps for now. Fans may end up seeing a somewhat familiar face, or two, pop up as potential suitors. However, Cameron’s dad won’t be one of them.

“The Bachelorette” star explained why he doesn’t think his dad would do well on “The Golden Bachelorette,” but might be a great fit for “The Golden Bachelor.” “He likes to juggle multiple women at once. So, he’d be better for the ‘Golden Bachelor,” Cameron quipped.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Suggested a Potential Winning Strategy for ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Cameron even had a suggestion for how “The Golden Bachelorette” should be done. “They should just hold it in Florida,” he joked.

He proposed, “I’ll run the show. There’s plenty of people to pick from [and] we’ll go to the villages where all the old people hang out or Boca or Jupiter and I can help guide the way.”

“The Bachelorette” veteran continued, “I know plenty of old guys like my dad that [would like to] meet a nice lady right now.”

As much as Bachelor Nation might love that idea, it doesn’t appear that ABC took Cameron up on it. Vassos noted she was headed to Los Angeles, California, where the franchise shows typically begin filming. It is believed that Jesse Palmer will be hosting the upcoming “Golden Bachelorette” season.

Cameron told Us Weekly when it comes to Vassos and “The Golden Bachelorette,” “Hopefully it lasts longer than the ‘Golden Bachelor.'” He admitted, he “got a lot of crap for saying [Gerry and Theresa] made a ‘stain on love,’ but they did.”

One Bachelor Nation fan seemed up for seeing Cameron’s dad hand out roses. “I agree. He seems super sweet,” someone noted on Reddit.

However, there is another Bachelor Nation parent some fans are rallying to see as the next “Golden Bachelor” lead: Mark Anderson. Fans met him during “The Bachelor” star Kelsey Anderson’s hometown, and they want to see more of him.

Some people suspect Mark will be a contestant on Vassos’ season. From there, he would potentially be in the perfect position to become the next “Golden Bachelor” lead. If that doesn’t happen, Cameron’s ready for his dad to take on the challenge.