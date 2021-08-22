Bachelorette Runner-Up Scores Spot on TV Dancing Show: Report

A fan-favorite runner-up on “The Bachelorette” has a new TV gig in the works.

According to Us Weekly, an insider has revealed that Tyler Cameron — the runner-up from Hannah Brown’s season of the rose-filled reality dating show — will be trading dream dates for dancing shoes, but it may not be on ABC’s long-running celebrity ballroom competition.

While Cameron is a popular member of the ABC family, the source told the outlet that the 28-year-old will be “taking part in a reality competition dancing show,” but that it’s not “Dancing with the Stars.”

The confirmation comes about a month after Cameron teased his dance project while speaking on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. When asked if he would be doing any more reality shows, he said, “I don’t how much I can say about a new show I’m going on, but I’ll be dancing.”

He also assured the podcast hosts that the show is not “Dancing With the Stars.”

Aside from “DWTS,” there have been several TV dancing shows on the air in recent years, including the now-defunct “World of Dance” and the celeb-centric “The Masked Dancer,” which has yet to be renewed by Fox, according to Deadline.

Tyler Cameron Previously Revealed That He Would Like to Compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Fans know that Cameron likes to show off his dance moves in TikTok videos. In March 2020, he reunited with Hannah Brown to perform a dance Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” per E! News.

But the Jupiter, Florida native has actually been a fan of the world of dance for decades. In a 2019 interview with TV Guide, Cameron said that he set out for a pro football career with the hopes that it would score him enough fame to land him on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“As a kid, I always said I wanted to go on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and that football was going to be the way I got onto [the show,]” he revealed. “My football career didn’t work out, but maybe [‘The Bachelorette’] could help me get on ‘Dancing with Stars’ one day.”

Even if he’s not doing “Dancing With the Stars,” Cameron appears to be excited about something. He recently posted to Instagram to tease to fans, “Got a whole lot to smile about! Exciting stuff coming. Love you all!”

Several Bachelor Nation Stars Have Competed on TV Dancing Shows

As fans wait to find out exactly what reality dancing show Cameron will compete on, it should be noted that “Dancing With the Stars” has featured a long list of Bachelor Nation alumni.

In fact, the very first “Bachelorette” star, Trista Sutter, competed on the first season of “DWTS” back in 2005. Fellow franchise stars Melissa Rycroft, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile, Hannah Brown, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have all also competed on the celebrity dancing show, according to Gold Derby.

Brown and Bristowe even won the last two mirrorball trophies on “DWTS,” so it wouldn’t be a total surprise if someone from the ABC dating franchise turns up for the show’s upcoming 30th season — even if it’s not Cameron.

