Did Tyler Cameron Date Katie Thurston from ‘The Bachelorette’?

Bachelor Nation first met Katie Thurston on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. James’ real-life best friend and franchise fan-favorite, Tyler Cameron, appeared on Thurston’s only one-on-one date that season. Shortly after the show, rumors started swirling it was actually Thurston and Cameron who found love.

In March, the new Bachelorette directly addressed those rumors on her Instagram Stories. According to Elite Daily, she said, “Tyler has a girlfriend so everyone needs to get this out of their heads.”

While E! News reported Cameron found love with model Camila Kendra, Thurston is now ready for her shot at love. Her season of The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC tonight.

Now, it is Thurston’s turn to be in control. As Thurston told People, “a lot happened that I couldn’t have ever predicted.” She added, “It got intense and crazy. But I will say, everything happens for a reason. And I definitely embraced that.”

Cameron Is Dating Camila Kendra

Despite being spotted with a few models, including Gigi Hadid and Ireland Borba, since coming in as the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, it seems he may have found his match in model Camila Kendra.

In March, an insider told E! News, “He finally feels he can commit to a relationship and really likes Camila. They have been spending a lot of time together and are basically inseparable.”

The two were first linked in January. The insider continued, “They are having a lot of fun,” the source shares, adding, “She has a very chill personality and that’s what Tyler was attracted to at first.”

Though the two have been repeatedly photographed together, they are still not Instagram official.

Some fans had been holding out hope he would reconcile with Brown, but she has also moved on dating model and life coach Adam Woolard.

Thurston Opens Up About Kissing on ‘The Bachelorette’

With Cameron not in the picture, Thurston is trying her hand at love again on national television. As she opened up to People, she does not have an exact type so it is really anyone’s game.

“Every single guy was so handsome,” the 30-year-old told People. “And I don’t have a type so every man that came in I was like, ‘Yes, yes and yes!’ They’re all such great guys. And that’s what made it exciting and hard at the same time.”

And she is taking advantage of every moment, with the sex-positive star unafraid of being phsycial.

“Time is short,” she told the outlet. “And you can’t be okay with me possibly getting engaged in two months but not kissing on the first date. I’ve got to use my time wisely!”

The sex-positive fan-favorite also revealed she did have sex in the fantasy suites, saying, “It’s an important part of the relationship in terms of the connection. But it is also our time to talk about important topics or any lingering conversations.”

The Bachelorette returns on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern.

