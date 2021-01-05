This Bachelor Nation Favorite Might Be Settling Down With a new Woman

Heading into 2021, it seems as though a Bachelor Nation favorite may be on the road to finding his happily ever after.

Tyler Cameron appears to be dating model Ireland Borba. On Tuesday, E! News shared some exclusive photos of the pair, who were spotted together in New York City. According to the report, they had been spending time together in Florida — where Cameron is originally from — and recently drove up to New York. They were seen carrying bags from a vehicle upon arrival.

Despite how things may look, however, a source told the outlet that Cameron and Borba aren’t necessarily exclusive — but they are indeed dating.

“Tyler and Ireland both live in Florida so they have kept in touch and made plans to see each other these last couple of months. They are both into each other but it’s a stretch to say she’s his girlfriend,” the source shared.

An eyewitness also said that the two were seen giggling and holding hands.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ireland Borba Is a Fashion Nova Model & Instagram Influencer Who Lives in Miami, Florida

Ireland Borba is 24-years-old and works as a model for the brand Fashion Nova, according to Us Weekly. Based on the tags on her recent Instagram pictures, it appears as though she also does some modeling work for Revolve. She has about 54,000 followers on Instagram.

While she grew up in San Diego, Borba calls Miami, Florida, home these days.

If Borba’s name looks familiar to you, it could be because of her past hook-up. In 2019, she was linked to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Details about how Borba and Cameron met are unclear, but they seem to be getting along swimmingly.

“Tyler likes Ireland’s personality and thinks she’s a really fun girl to hangout with,” a source told E! News. The two have yet to make their relationship (serious or not) Instagram official.

Tyler Cameron Was Previously Linked to Hannah Brown & Gigi Hadid

After wrapping The Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron was linked to a couple of women. In the summer of 2019, Cameron was spotted hanging out in New York City with model Gigi Hadid. The two connected on Instagram and ended up going out on a date, Heavy reported.

According to Us Weekly, the two dated for a couple of months before going their separate ways. Hadid would later rekindle her romance with Zayn Malik. The two now share a daughter together.

Interestingly, Cameron and Hadid’s outing occurred just days after he was spotted leaving Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s place.

“Tyler got to Hannah’s place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in. He spent the night with her and left in the morning around 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together,” a source told E! News at the time.

And that wasn’t the only time that Cameron was linked to Brown. Back in March 2020, rumors were swirling that they were giving their relationship another go. As previously reported by Heavy, not only were the two spotted together, but they actually quarantined together — with a few other friends — which helped fuel the rumors.

Turns out, the two are just really good friends.

