Tyler Cameron’s Girlfriend News: Matt James Comments

Bachelor Nation’s favorite bromance is going to reunite on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. The long-teased appearance of former Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron, is finally here as he makes his way to the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

Cameron was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. After she split from winner Jed Wyatt, rumors have swirled that their televised relationship could be rekindled in the real world. Yet, Cameron has been tied to multiple models since leaving the franchise.

Now, rumors are swirling a contestant may have left the show for Cameron. But, what does Bachelor Matt James have to say about that? “He falls for someone on the show” James teased during a visit on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

This isn’t the first time James has had to comment on Cameron’s love life.

When asked if Cameron and Brown were dating in early January, he told Entertainment Tonight, “You gotta ask them about that! I can’t speculate on that.”

Fans should not get their hopes up too much, as Cameron previously told Us Weekly that he was unlikely to date within Bachelor Nation again. “I tried it. I’m gonna try something else,” he said.

“Hopefully I can figure that part of my life out soon and find somebody, but you know, whatever happens, happens,” he continued. “I got so much stuff going on my life.”

Cameron Is Rumored to Be Dating Camila Kendra

Since his split with Brown, Cameron has been tied to multiple models, including Gigi. Hadid. Yet, his latest connection appears to be with rumored girlfriend Camila Kendra after the two were spotted together.

E! News shared photos of the possible couple in January. The photos were taken after they drove to New York City from his home state of Florida.

An eyewitness of theirs said they were “very giddy, laughing and holding hands during that time.”

However, a source told the outlet, “Tyler and Camila both live in Florida so they have kept in touch and made plans to see each other these last couple of months.” They added, “They are both into each other but it’s a stretch to say she’s his girlfriend.”

James Confirmed Rumors of Brown’s New Boyfriend

It seems Brown has also moved on. Last month, Bachelor Nation Scoop shared a photo of the former Bachelorette submitted by a fan. The photo clearly shows Brown and a man whose face is partially obscured behind fruit while eating in a Nashville restaurant.

He was later identified as Adam Woolard, a model and meditation coach, through a tip on celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi. According to an anonymous tip of theirs, the couple has been together “for a while now,” and “he’s a super attractive and an all-around good guy.”

While that tip was not verified, James has recently confirmed the news.

“I couldn’t approve more,” James told Entertainment Tonight. “I actually had a chance to meet him, and he’s incredible.”

“He’s a really good guy, and I’m excited for Hannah and Tyler [Cameron] because I think people can see they can co-exist. They can be happy with people that aren’t Tyler and Hannah,” he added.

James and Cameron’s reunion can be seen tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

