‘Bachelorette’ Star Shares New Partner on Social Media for 1st Time

A former fan-favorite contestant from “The Bachelorette” recently confirmed he is in a relationship. Until now, however, Tyler Cameron has kept his current romance under wraps for the most part. Now, he finally shared a photo with her on his Instagram page.

Even in his recent post, Cameron took a low-key approach while revealing his girlfriend publicly to his fans.

In July, Cameron told E! News he was dating someone. “Things are smooth,” he shared. He added, “It’s new. So we’re learning and one day the world will know, but right now we’re just kind of chilling out.”

Cameron noted that keeping the relationship on the down low was “just better that way.” He explained, “Once you make it for the world, everyone gets to comment and throw their two cents in. And right now, we’re trying to make sure we’re good.”

Although Cameron did not reveal the identity of his girlfriend while talking to E! News, franchise fans have been buzzing about the relationship for months.

In December 2023, a post on the “Bachelor Nation” subreddit shared a photo of the couple. The buzz was that she had been working as his assistant, and her name was Tate Madden.

Tyler Cameron Included Shots of Tate Madden in His Ireland Instagram Post

On September 8, Cameron shared 20 highlights from his recent trip to Ireland on his Instagram page. In his caption, he explained the festivities were connected to the foundation his family created after his mother’s death, the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation.

The highlights Cameron included in his post showed him on the trip to Ireland with a group of people. His dad was there, as was Madden.

The first photo in Cameron’s post showed him with his dad. The fourth photo was of Cameron and Madden.

Madden popped up in the eighth photo too. Then, the 19th image showed three glasses of Guinness with images on them, all three of which included Cameron and Madden. In one, he kissed her on the cheek.

In the caption of his post, Cameron explained, “So we gave away a trip to Ireland and raised over $14,000 for the @accfdn!! That’s one kid going to school tuition free!!”

He added, “We had the best time and can’t thank @mcgovern522 and the Ireland US Experiences for donating a trip to our winner and showing us the ways of Ireland! This was the best trip led by the best people!”

The primary mission of the foundation created by Cameron and his brothers is to provide scholarships to local students.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Loved Cameron’s ‘Soft Launch’

The comments section of Cameron’s post was filled with references to his relationship with Madden.

One person referred to Cameron’s time on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He wrote, “I still can’t fathom why she didn’t choose you.”

The commenter also mentioned both Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas from Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” suggesting Cameron could be a fit with one of them.

Someone else, however, replied, “He launched his new girly in this post!!!! Casual soft launches for the past year now lol.”

“It’s picture 4 and 19 for me!! 👏👏😍😍” commented another of Cameron’s followers. He replied, “those are pretty neat.”

“Happy to see that you and Tate are finally sharing that you are in a relationship,” read a separate reply from a supporter.

Another comment read, “Woo hoo! Finally posting your better half @tada_itstate ! 🔥🥰🫶🏻 Sended (sic) that when she first started working for you! Here for it! Big fan!👏🏻🎉💃🏼”

A different fan of Cameron’s wrote, “Love the hard launch!”