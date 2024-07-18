‘Bachelorette’ Fan-Favorite Alum Confirms ‘New’ Romance

A former contestant from “The Bachelorette” is a taken man, a fact he recently officially confirmed after a lot of speculation. Tyler Cameron was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season when it aired in 2019. Her relationship with her final rose recipient, Jed Wyatt, imploded soon after filming ended. Bachelor Nation rooted for a long time to see Brown and Cameron give romance another shot, but it never happened.

Brown is now engaged to her long-time beau, Adam Woolard, and Cameron just confirmed he’s unavailable, too.

Tyler Cameron Teased the World Would Learn His Lady’s Identity Some Day

E! News shared that on July 12 they caught up with Cameron at the 2024 ESPY Awards and got some scoop on his dating life. “The Bachelorette” star indicated his romantic relationship is still “new,” but added, “Things are smooth.”

“We’re learning and one day the world will know, but right now we’re just kind of chilling out,” Cameron explained.

He continued, “It’s just better that way. Once you make it for the world, everyone gets to comment and throw their two cents in. And right now, we’re trying to make sure we’re good.”

“The Bachelorette” star has gone public with girlfriends before, and he suggests he’s learned his lesson. Before romancing his mystery lady, Cameron dated public figures Gigi Hadid and Paige Lorenze, noted Distractify.

Cameron attended the ESPY Awards by himself but suggested he sees a future with his current gal. “Hopefully this relationship works out,” he replied when asked if he’d ever return to “The Bachelor” franchise.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Sees Jupiter, Florida As the Right Place for Him

Cameron shared some teasers about his relationship during a recent podcast. In April, he joined Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile for their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

He noted dating life was “good” and he explained that living in Jupiter, Florida again “really changed the way I look at dating.”

After “The Bachelorette,” Cameron and former “Bachelor” Matt James lived in New York for a while. Florida, however, is where Cameron is based again now.

“The Bachelorette” alum admitted the way he previously dated was more like chasing “what glittered and was fun and what was never really good for me.”

Now, Cameron acknowledged, he’s matured. “I’m trying to meet people that I relate to…and are hard-working,” he shared. He added he wants to settle down and raise a family, and “being home has really made it better for me for dating.”

Dating while living in Jupiter has allowed him to “zone in on what’s more important than just [what] glitters,” he noted.

A couple of days before his “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast appearance, Cameron told Page Six, “I’d say I’m less floating [around in the dating scene], more dating someone.”

He added that Jupiter has “got good, real people” and he’s “Trying to slow down, trying to date, I’m trying to do the right thing these days.”

Bachelor Nation Has Kept an Eye on This Romance for a While

For several months now, “The Bachelorette” fans have shared their suspicions that Cameron is dating Tate Madden, who also lives in Jupiter.

Fans buzzed over the two being spotted together in the “Bachelor Nation” subreddit in December 2023. Madden does include him in posts on her Instagram page occasionally.

After the ESPY Awards confirmation, fans took to “The Bachelor” subreddit to share their reactions.

One Redditor commented, “That’s awesome! Good for him and good for her!”

Quite a few Redditors pointed out his comments that the relationship was “new” and they were just “chilling,” despite the fact they have seemingly been together for some time now.

“He doesn’t seem committed to her but what do we know,” one person commented.

Another poster countered, “I’d argue that him trying to keep their relationship very private shows that he really cares and is committed.”

That Redditor continued, “He doesn’t seem to care what anyone else thinks of their relationship, he just wants to make sure they are good.”

Someone else added, “The ‘new’ comment threw me off. They’ve been dating for a while now, haven’t they?”

“Lol so in Tyler’s world they’ve been together for like a year so it is serious and he will finally acknowledge it. But continue to be vague and downplay so as to keep people out of his business. Got it,” quipped a different Redditor.