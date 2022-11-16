Tyler Cameron & Kristin Cavallari Spotted Together During Night on the Town

Former “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron was recently spotted with former “Laguna Beach” star Kristin Cavallari, and this was not the first time the two gorgeous reality television stars have spent time together. The two have teased a romance in the past, and they have shown there is an electric chemistry between them. However, so far, their time together has seemingly been nothing beyond friendly. Could this recent outing be anything more steamy?

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Were With a Couple of ‘Siesta Key’ Stars

On November 13, “Siesta Key” personality Sam Logan shared a photo on his Instagram page that highlighted a fun evening out on the town. He tagged fellow “Siesta Key” star Mike Vazquez and jokingly tagged “relevant people” Cavallari and Cameron. The four appeared to be in a bar, and Cavallari was definitely dressed for a fun night out. “The Bachelorette” star stood right behind her, his hands on her bare shoulders, while the “Siesta Key” stars stood next to them. There was no context included that explained how the four ended up together, but fans seemed tickled to see the photo.

“Yall with royalty right there with [Tyler] and Kristin! The Bachelor meets Laguna Beach at Siesta Key,” someone commented on Logan’s post.

“What an iconic, but random, group of people lol,” added someone else.

Cavallari Was in Miami for a Celebration

Based on an Instagram post from Cavallari’s page, it seems this was probably a random encounter. At the very least, her evening out was not planned specifically around hanging out with the guys. Cavallari was in Miami Beach, Florida, over the weekend for a friend’s bachelorette party. The photo Cavallari shared on her social media page showed her holding up balloons next to the bride-to-be, Steph “Biegs” Biegel, and she captioned the post “My girl is getting married!!!!!” Fans of Cavallari’s show “Very Cavallari” may remember “Biegs” from her appearances on the series.

Biegel shared some photos from her night out on her Instagram page, too. She partied with a sizable group of girlfriends, and it appeared it was a full weekend of fun and activities in Miami. Given the nature of Cavallari’s visit to Miami, it would seem likely it was a chance encounter she had with the “Siesta Key” guys and former “Bachelorette” runner-up.

“The Bachelorette” fans know this is not the first time Cameron and Cavallari have spent time together, though. They initially generated buzz among “The Hills” and “The Bachelorette” fans in February when they both were on E! News Daily Pop. Not long after that, Cameron and Cavallari were together doing a photo shoot for her Uncommon James line, and it was a steamy one.

Although the two reality television stars were apparently never dating, they did not necessarily seem to mind the speculation that a romance might happen. Could this latest chance encounter reignite the sparks that Cavallari and Cameron seem to have and turn into something more? Fans seem to be all for it, and they will probably keep an eye on social media to see if anything more emerges.