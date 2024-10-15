‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Reveals Big Relationship Updates

A fan-favorite alum from “The Bachelorette” is ready to stop keeping his love life under wraps. Tyler Cameron is happily living life with his girlfriend Tate Madden and he has stopped playing coy about it.

Tyler Cameron & Tate Madden Are Living Together

On September 24, Cameron did an Amazon Live where Madden made a brief appearance.

During the live, Cameron was asked about his girlfriend and he noted she wouldn’t be joining them. However, she popped her head in at one point to quickly say hello to those watching.

During the Amazon Live, Cameron confirmed that he and Madden live together and are working on remodeling their home together.

Cameron was asked if going to weddings leaves him wanting to get married himself. He recently was the “man of honor” at the wedding of his good friend, Kate Dooley.

He admitted, “I am not a fan of weddings. I didn’t realize until six months ago you’re supposed to get people gifts at weddings, so that was news to me. ”

He continued, “There’s so much work that goes into it. It’s like nine billion dollars to put on a wedding. Why don’t we just have it in my backyard and make my backyard nicer?”

While Cameron seemed content with that plan, it seemed less desirable to a bemused Madden.

Since introducing Madden to the world in his Amazon Live, Cameron has been less reserved about sharing her on his Instagram page.

On October 3, Cameron shared Madden in a video on his Instagram page. “Found a cute girl to dance with…. and then she tried to knock me out,” he quipped of Madden.

The Instagram post came about a month after Cameron included Madden in an Instagram post for the first time. In that case, however, his followers had to click through the photos and videos to see her as she wasn’t in the initial picture.

Bachelor Nation Seems Excited for the Couple

“The Bachelorette” fans took to “The Bachelor” subreddit to share their thoughts on Cameron and Madden’s romance.

One Reddit user shared, “I think she’s very naturally pretty and seems so normal which is refreshing!”

“Good for them! I’m glad that he’s found someone who makes him so happy. Good luck to them,” another commented.

“If it took this long to hard launch me I don’t think I’d be okay,” admitted someone else.

“Cue the unwarranted hate for this girl,” quipped someone else.

“Ahh he finally finds someone who rocks with him,” added another Reddit user.

“They seem perfect together. They have been living together for awhile and she has been involved in renovating their house every step of the way. I truly think this will be his wife and probably sooner than later,” suggested a different Redditor.

Someone else’s Reddit response read, “I am very happy for him, Tyler’s a good one and I’m glad he found his person. I know it’s old news they’re dating but good for them keeping it private and announcing it on their own terms.”

Another Reddit comment read, “He always said the next relationship he hard launches would be when he gets married. I think a serious commitment will be coming soon. She’s so pretty and they’re cute together!”

“Love this for him. They are very cute together. And glad he finally launched it. Only took him a damn year lol,” joked a fan.

“Happy for him. I’m sure his mama is smiling down brightly,” added a different Reddit user.