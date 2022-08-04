‘Bachelorette’ Fan Favorite Goes ‘Instagram Official’ With New Partner

When Hannah Brown was “The Bachelorette” in 2019, she gave Jed Wyatt her final rose. Her runner-up was Tyler Cameron, and many viewers wished she had chosen him instead of Wyatt. As fans will remember, Brown’s engagement to Wyatt imploded before the season finale aired, and “Tannah” fans hoped Cameron and Brown would give a romance a go in the real world. The two toyed with the idea for a while, but now they have both moved on to other relationships. Brown has been dating Adam Woolard since January 2021, and now Cameron has gone official with his new girlfriend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cameron Took a ‘Date Cruise’ With Paige Lorenze

In mid-July, photographers snapped Cameron and model Paige Lorenze together while they were in New York City. Rumors the two were dating had swirled shortly before paparazzi photographed the couple, and now the pair has taken another step forward. In a series of Instagram stories posted on August 1, Cameron shared some highlights of a “date cruise” he took. As Page Six detailed of the now-expired stories, Lorenze appeared in the series and that was a first for the former “Bachelorette” contestant. Lorenze shared tidbits of the trip the two took together on her Instagram page too.

The romantic outing took place in Nantucket, Massachusetts on July 31. The couple had a tasty spread of cheese, meats, crackers, and grapes with them on the boat, and they drank white wine as they enjoyed their time on the water. Cameron jokingly steered the boat with his foot at one point and admitted Lorenze was not a fan of that approach. He also showed her steering, and he quipped she “loves a back day.” Lorenze wore her long, blonde hair in a braid and showed off her figure in a form-fitting tank top and jeans.

This Romance Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Later Sunday night, Lorenze shared a photo from bed. In the snapshot, Cameron held out his phone to show a message from someone regarding Lorenze. The message suggested he “Push her overboard rn [right now],” and her sharing a photo of it seemed to suggest they got a laugh over it. The model later shared a snapshot showing “The Bachelorette” star swimming at sunset.

This “hard launch” of Cameron and Lorenze’s romance generated a fair amount of buzz on Reddit.

“They actually seem to have a lot in common…they both like to party, they have a similar brand of dating people more famous than them and they are both ridiculously hot…..they have fallen in love with themselves….lol,” quipped one Redditor in a now-deleted sub.

“I seriously doubt either is looking for forever right now. After what Tyler has been through with his mom, I’m glad he seems happy,” someone else commented.

“There is no way this relationship isn’t PR [public relations],” one person suggested, while another replied, “Meh, they’re both thirsty hot people.”

“Buckle up folks this is probably gonna get messy,” joked another Redditor.

“Maybe I’m just here for the chaos but I don’t hate it? Like they both have red flags that maybe their flags are the same shade of red?,” speculated a different poster. That person added, “It also seems like each of their exes probably wanted to keep things off social media so maybe they’re excited to both be with someone who doesn’t.” Several people mentioned Cameron is not one to post much about ladies he’s dating on his Instagram, so this seems as if it might signal something a little different in this relationship with Lorenze.