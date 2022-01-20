‘Bachelorette’ Runner-Up Joins Celebrity Dancing Show

A fan-favorite Bachelor Nation alum is making a move to the dance floor—but it’s not on “Dancing with the Stars.”

According to a new report by E! News, Tyler Cameron, the popular runner-up from Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” will compete in a new celebrity dancing competition called “The Real Dirty Dancing.”

The Fox dance-off, which premieres Feb. 1, will feature eight celebrities who will take on iconic dances from the 1987 film that starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. The series even takes place at the Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia, the same location where the classic film was shot.

Cameron will compete against Corbin Bleu, Howie Dorough, and Antonio Gates to be the next Johnny Castle, while Brie Bella, Cat Cora, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Loni Love will emulate Grey’s “Baby” Houseman. Cameron will have his work cut out for him competing against Bleu. In 2013, the “High School Musical” alum came in second place on “Dancing with the Stars,” and was only beat out by six-time mirrorball champ Derek Hough and his partner, Amber Riley.

Tyler Cameron Previously Teased His TV Dancing Gig

There has long been buzz that Cameron was tied to a TV dancing project. In 2021, a source told Us Weekly that Cameron would be “taking part in a reality competition dancing show.”

Cameron also teased the show while speaking on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in July 2021. When asked if he had plans to do any more reality TV, he said, “I don’t how much I can say about a new show I’m going on, but I’ll be dancing.”

Cameron clarified that the mystery project was not “Dancing With the Stars,” although he has dished in the past that it has been his dream to make it onto the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In a 2019 interview with TV Guide, Cameron even admitted that he eyed a pro football career with the hopes that it would land him on “Dancing With the Stars,” like NFL stars Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward, and more.

“As a kid, I always said I wanted to go on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and that football was going to be the way I got onto [the show,]” Cameron revealed. “My football career didn’t work out, but maybe [The Bachelorette] could help me get on ‘Dancing with Stars’ one day.”

Once “The Real Dirty Dancing” was announced, Cameron shared photos from filming on his Instagram page and revealed he was excited to “celebrate one of the most iconic movies of all time.”

“I made amazing friends and I had the time of my life,” he added.

Several Bachelor Nation Stars Have Competed on Television Dancing Shows

Cameron is not the first Bachelor Nation star to hit the dance floor. Several franchise stars transitioned from “The Bachelor” to the ballroom.

Original “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter competed on the very first season of “DWTS” back in 2005. She was followed by franchise stars Melissa Rycroft, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, according to Gold Derby. Cameron’s ex, Hannah Brown, even won her season of DWTS in 2019.

In a cool crossover twist, original “Dirty Dancing” star Jennifer Grey won “Dancing with the Stars,” with Derek Hough as her partner, in 2010.

READ NEXT: Tayshia Adams wants a Real Housewives Star to Be The Bachelorette