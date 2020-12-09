Tyler Cameron Admits to Hitting Up Women Online

With new rumors swirling nearly every day about his love life, former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron is sharing a new detail about his search for love: he forgoes apps in favor of sliding into DMs.

“I am not on the apps, but I’ll send some DMs. You know, that’s where I live” Cameron revealed on Whitney Port’s podcast, With Whit. He added, “It’s a Wednesday at 6 p.m. and I see, ‘ah, she’s pretty.’ I’ll send them a message.”

Since coming in as runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Cameron has not gone public with any relationship. While many fans are rooting for a happy ending with Brown, he has been tied to various models.

“I shoot my shots. A lot of times, don’t get made, but, you know, my dad always told me you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” Cameron elaborated. “So I’m gonna shoot and some don’t hit, some do and it is what it is.”

He did not seem deterred by the prospect of rejection. He said before appearing on the show he would just hit on women in bars, which he admitted is not an option amid the coronavirus pandemic.“I enjoyed that so much more than just trying to message someone on an app. I never was into the apps,” the Florida native said. “I’ll go talk to anybody and everybody I can. I’ll just, I’ll get turned down, I’ll tell you what, I’ll get turned down a lot.”

Cameron Has Recently Been Linked to Models

Despite the high hopes of Bachelor Nation, Cameron and Brown insist they are happy being friends.

While famously rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid before she rekindled her romance with Zayn Malik, Cameron has been linked to various models this summer alone.

Most recently, rumors swirled the New York-based Cameron and model Ireland Borba were dating after being spotted out together. E! News debunked these rumors, with a source telling them, “He’s hung out with Ireland in a group with friends while he was in NYC, but nothing serious is happening there.”

This comes just weeks after model Elizabeth Turner visited Cameron while he was in Florida, though a source told E! News at the time it too was “nothing serious.”

Despite Insisting That They Are Just Friends, Fans Are Still Holding out Hope for Brown and Cameron

After Brown had an ill-fated engagement to Jed Wyatt, who ended up being in a relationship when he appeared on The Bachelorette, it seemed maybe sparks were flying with her runner-up on After the Final Rose.

However, that spark went out quickly and after being spotted together once, Cameron was linked to Hadid last summer.

When Cameron’s mother passed away earlier this year, Brown took that opportunity to reconnect. After a rocky experience being quarantined, documented on social media as the “Quarantine Crew,” they took time before hashing things out. Brown referred to that time as coming together through trauma.

“I guess that’s where we’re at, trying to be cool being friends,” Brown said of their relationship now during a joint video on YouTube. Cameron responded, saying, “Everything we’ve been through, all the stuff we’ve done, we care about each other. We’re there for each other.” He noted their latest conversations were the best they’ve ever had.

