‘The Bachelorette’ Star Stirs up Fans While Embracing ‘Fatherhood’

A former runner-up from “The Bachelorette” caused a stir on Instagram after sharing an unusual post. Tyler Cameron surprised fans with photos and a caption that suggested he had become a father.

In reality, however, Cameron was playing with a friend’s son. Some fans admitted he had them going for a bit and many others found the post hilarious.

“Had me in the first half, not gonna lie,” joked a follower.

“I think you just gave all of America a heart attack,” quipped another Instagram user.

Tyler Cameron Suggested He Was Creating Memories With His ‘Son’

On October 2, Cameron took to Instagram to share a touching message and sweet photos. The first photo showed him standing and smiling as a young boy sat on his shoulders.

“You think you have it all figured out. You’re ready, you have 9 months to prepare,” Cameron’s caption began.

He joked about how quickly fatherhood can come, and continued, “You’re no longer making content for your followers, you’re planning to leave a legacy.”

Cameron added, “Holding this little guy brings me so much joy, visualizing memories I am going to create with my son…whenever that day comes.

“Because this is not my child,” he admitted. Cameron noted, “But I did have an amazing time with friends I consider family this weekend.”

Other Instagram posts from the weekend before Cameron’s post show some of the fun he had. His long-time friend, Kate Dooley, got married, and he was a member of the wedding party on her side.

“The Bachelorette” fans may remember Dooley from Cameron’s “Quarantine Crew” days. During the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Cameron, Brown, “The Bachelor” Matt James, Dooley, and others hung out together and shared playful posts on social media.

Most Fans Seemed to Find Cameron’s Post Hilarious

Cameron’s post suggesting he had a son garnered over 100,000 likes and 7,000 comments in just a day.

“Sprained my ankle running to the comments,” teased one of Cameron’s Instagram followers.

“You gave everyone on this app a heart attack,” joked another fan.

“The enjoyment you got out of this is, 🤌🏾” someone commented.

“@nicksnown he’s using your kid for clout again,” Dooley joked.

The little boy’s father is Nick Snowney, according to the page Dooley tagged. Snowney left two comments on Cameron’s post suggesting he got a kick out of it.

One of Snowney’s replies to Dooley was just a string of skull emojis, suggesting he was comically dead over it. The second reply to Dooley read, “Chicks love kids.”

“You just hard launched someone else’s baby I’m crying,” commented someone else.

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Natasha Parker wrote, “Tyler. I feel for every ex-gf of yours that read this. 😭😭😭😭😭”

There was even a comment from the Instagram page for Access Hollywood. “Thought we missed a couple chapters!!”

Franchise fans in “The Bachelor” subreddit had mixed responses to Cameron’s post.

“I normally like Tyler, but this post is bizarre. When I saw it I was beyond confused what it meant and why he would post it,” one Redditor noted.

“I genuinely gasped when I read the first sentence,” admitted another Reddit user.

“This is a super creative thirst trap I’ll give it to him,” shared someone else.

“He was so funny for this. This is A1 trolling and his caption is perfect,” added a separate Reddit user.

“This was so hilariously confusing,” agreed a different commenter.

“I don’t know how this guy has a following [because] he’s dumb as rocks,” countered someone else.