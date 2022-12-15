‘Bachelorette’ Star Honors ‘Greatest Leader’ After Shocking Death: ‘Someone I Wanted to Emulate’

A former “Bachelorette” contestant shared a powerful post on social media after learning of the sudden death of a friend and fellow entertainer. Tyler Cameron did not earn Hannah Brown’s final rose during her season several years ago, but he has remained a fan-favorite “Bachelor Nation” star. Until his Instagram post on December 14, many of his fans may not have realized he had come to know and build a friendship with former “So You Think You Can Dance” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide earlier this week.

Tyler Cameron & Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Filmed a Show Together

In Cameron’s December 14 Instagram post, he noted he first met Boss while doing the Fox reality television show “The Real Dirty Dancing.” The show was only a few episodes long and aired in February, and it seems Cameron and Boss really connected while filming the series.

“We lost a great leader, an amazing entertainer, a father, husband, and a friend to anyone in need of one,” Cameron wrote in his tribute post. The former “Bachelorette” star noted he was “lucky enough” to have met Boss while filming the Fox series, and “He was our leader and all of our big brothers through that journey.” Cameron wrote about how he enjoyed watching Boss and how he carried himself, and added, “He respected everyone and met everyone with immediate love and compassion no matter how high or low you were on the totem pole during that production.”

“The Bachelorette” star also wrote he saw Boss as “someone I wanted to emulate” because of everything he saw of the dancer during their time filming. Their connection continued after filming wrapped too, it seemed. “He would send me a bat signal with a picture of a bud light and that meant the day is over and it’s time to chop it up,” Cameron recalled.

Cameron Recalled Boss’ ‘Wisdom & Compassion’

The Instagram post that Cameron shared included several photos and a short video, and began with a fantastic photo of Boss on the set. The last picture was a screenshot of a text message exchange between the two men. It showed one holding a bottle of Bud Light and the other responding, “I’m gonna come join you. What’s your room number.” The former “Bachelorette” star shared that they “talked through everything. He talked me through things I was going through in my life with such wisdom and compassion.” Cameron also referred to Boss as the “greatest leader we could [have] had as we went through that show,” and he could only imagine what kind of leader Boss was with his family at home.

“People come into your life and leave an instant impact and that was Twitch. He was a difference maker in his 40 years on this earth,” Cameron declared, and he urged his followers to check on loved ones and learn from this. In less than 24 hours, Cameron’s Instagram post received nearly 200,000 “likes” and over 700 comments.

“This is a beautiful tribute. We don’t always see this side of Tyler, so it’s easy to forget sometimes what he went through with the loss of his mother and the perspective he must have gained from that,” detailed one fan on Reddit.

“You nailed him, Tyler! Beautiful… especially when words are failing so many of us rn. Thank you!” another fan wrote on Instagram.