WATCH: Tyler Cameron Calls Kristin Cavallari ‘My Sweetheart’ During Toast

Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavallari sent fans into a frenzy when he appeared on E! News’ Daily Pop in February 2022. The former “Hills” star was filling in as a guest host when Cameron stopped by to chat about his new role on “The Real Dirty Dancing.”

Cameron and Cavallari shared a couple of sweet — albeit short — moments on stage, and fans saw sparks fly. Fast forward to April 2022, and Cameron and Cavallari were together again, this time for a shoot for her Uncommon James brand. The shoot took place in Joshua Tree on April 4, 2022.

In behind-the-scenes photos obtained by TMZ, Cavallari and Cameron were seen making out on set. The outlet reported that Cavallari actually asked Cameron to be a part of the photoshoot after the two met on Daily Pop. Naturally, he agreed.

From there, Cavallari teased her rumored romance with the former “Bachelorette” star. Cavallari shared a racy photo of herself sitting up on a counter with her legs wrapped around a guy — clearly Cameron. She didn’t caption the Instagram snap, letting the photo speak for itself.

So, are they or aren’t they? The rumors have hit a fever pitch.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cavallari Denied Dating Cameron

Although fans think these two have great chemistry and could be a real match, Cavallari maintains that there’s nothing romantic going on between them.

“Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him,” Cavallari told Entertainment Tonight. “I hired him to play my love interest in our fall campaign video. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise,” she continued.

“If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way,” she added.

Cavallari also addressed the mysterious Instagram photo that had fans going crazy.

“You know what’s funny is everyone was like, ‘She knew what she was doing,’ and I honestly did not think about it like that. Nothing is going on. He was a hired actor, OK?!” she said.

She went on to talk about her experience working with Cameron and had nothing but great things to say about him. Following her split from husband Jay Cutler, Cavallari took some time to regroup. It’s been about two years since they announced their separation, and she says that she’s finally ready to date again.

“I am open to dating right now, yeah. This is the first time in a few years where I am in a good place to be dating,” she told ET.

Cameron Referred to Cavallari as His ‘Sweetheart’ in a Video Posted to Reddit

In a video posted by chef Trey Haines, fans got to see a behind-the-scenes look at what happened in Joshua Tree after the Uncommon James shoot. You can see the video in the last slide of the Instagram post above.

A Redditor took to the platform to share the video.

“Did Tyler Cameron refer to Kristin Cavallari as his ‘sweetheart’ in his toast? Posted by their chef at Joshua Tree (where they did their shoot),” the Redditor kicked off a new thread.

In the video, Cameron calls Cavallari his “sweetheart” during a toast. The group laughs, and they move on. Fans seem to think that this was just a joke based on the reaction of those around them, but it’s certainly not going to help silence any of those dating rumors.

“It seems like a joke since everyone immediately laughed but he definitely said it,” one comment read.

“They Are Doing This For Attention,” someone else wrote.

