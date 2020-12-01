ABC’s Investigation Into Eazy Nwachukwu Sexual Assault Allegations

An investigation conducted by ABC into sexual assault allegations raised against The Bachelorette contestant Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu was ruled “inconclusive,” Heavy has learned.

The allegations first came to light in October 2020, when a woman said in a series of tweets that she had a non-consensual sexual encounter with Nwachukwu. “I will not stand by quietly anymore, while this aggressor is paraded around on this show as a ‘stand up guy’ or as the ‘comic,’ she wrote in one tweet. The thread was later deleted at the recommendation of legal counsel.

Spoilers expert Reality Steve — after hearing the allegations from the woman firsthand — said that he didn’t think Eazy would be seen on the Bachelor franchise again. He reported later in October 2020 that the woman “spoke with the legal team of NZK Productions this past Friday for 90 minutes, and told them everything she told me about a prior experience with Eazy. So now the show is 100% aware of allegations against him.”

The woman — who wishes to remain anonymous — told Heavy that in addition to the conversation that she had with The Bachelorette‘s production team, the legal team also spoke with Nwachukwu about the allegations.

“That’s why it’s he said, she said,” she told Heavy. “He said consensual, I said not … I told them I spoke my truth so I can no longer carry guilt, if something happens from here, it’s not on me, it’s on them.”

Heavy has reached out to ABC for comment.

Eazy Has Been a Comic Relief Contestant on ‘The Bachelorette’

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ DO NOT KEEP READING.

In the first half of The Bachelorette, Eazy’s role has been that of a comedian in the background. While the romantic connections of other contestants have been highlighted, footage of Eazy’s conversations with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams has rarely made it to air.

It’s impossible to know if that’s a decision made by ABC in light of the allegations made against him, but his role on the show is expected to change in episode eight.

A preview showed Eazy on what appears to be a haunted house-themed one-on-one date with Tayshia. He’s even shown saying “I honestly feel like I’m falling in love with you.”

But the fairy tale ending is not in the cards for Eazy. Reality Steve has already revealed the final four contestants, and Eazy is not on the list. There were 12 men remaining after episode seven, so his days on the show are numbered and episode eight may even be his last.

Eazy’s Accuser Will Come Forward If He’s Cast on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

The woman who spoke to NZK Productions about her experience with Eazy said that her wish to remain anonymous has kept people from taking the allegations seriously. However, she worries that coming forward will lead to fans of the show attacking her both personally and professionally.

But she says there’s one thing that would make her change her mind about keeping her name and story out of the press.

“It will depend on if they still use him in the franchise if I use my name,” she told Heavy. “If he gets sent to Paradise, I will allow my name to be used. I hope it doesn’t come to that, but if it does, I am ready.”

Bachelor in Paradise is the franchise’s summertime spin-off that pairs up former contestants of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. With, as Chris Harrison describes it, “an embarrassment of riches of people” available for ABC to choose from, casting Eazy on the show would be surprising, regardless if the network’s investigation was ruled inconclusive.

