‘Disturbing’: Major Drama Already Underway as ‘Bachelor’ Filming Set to Begin

Zach Shallcross will continue his journey to find love after ending things with Rachel Recchia on “The Bachelorette” and meeting some of the women on his very own season of “The Bachelor” on the “After the Final Rose” special that aired on Tuesday, 20, 2022.

With filming set to begin any day now, many fans are already wondering who will be heading to the Bachelor Mansion to meet Shallcross. On September 23, 2022, the official Bachelor Facebook page shared the first photos of the women that will be on Shallcross’ season.

And as fans have started looking up details on these women, someone found something that many are finding incredibly disturbing. On the September 23, 2022, episode of his podcast, Reality Steve shared the information that someone found and sent to him.

“A reader easily found this within 5 min of me posting Vanessa as a contestant. This was not some witch hunt. It’s very easy to find,” he later shared on Twitter.

Warning: Some people may find the information below triggering.

Here’s what you need to know:

A 2016 Post From Vanessa Esparsen Has Been Going Viral

Shortly after Reality Steve confirmed that Esparsen was going to be vying for Shallcross’ love, someone sent him a screenshot of a post that the 26-year-old made in 2016.

The post was about Brock Turner, a Stanford University athlete who was arrested for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, according to court documents supplied by the Los Angeles Times. Turner was sentenced to six months behind bars, but was out in three due to good behavior.

Esparsen shared her thoughts on the case in a Facebook post.

“Not defending Brock Turner, but why is the girl also not at fault for how much she drank? She was 3 times above the legal limit. As a girl in college, I know that it can get scary out there, especially in the college party scene and not knowing many people around you at times, and I know better than to drink too much than I can actually handle. I’d much rather be sober Sally and be boring and stop drinking than wake up and have no recollection of what happened, because that terrifies me. I hate not having complete control of my actions and everyone should feel that way as well,” she wrote. The post is no longer available on her Facebook page, but was shared by someone on Twitter in 2016.

“You should always have control of your body and mind. If at any minute you do not, that should be your indicator of: Sit down and chill out. Tell your friends of how intense you’re feeling. Go home and be safe. My heart goes out to the victim for having to live with this catastrophic incident, but this situation raises so many questions that I can’t help but truly question because of how drunk they BOTH were and her completely blacking out,” the post continued.

Heavy has attempted to reach out to Esparsen for comment.

Many ‘Bachelor’ Viewers Are Hoping That Producers Don’t End Up Casting Esparsen on the Show

After Reality Steve shared the above information, several social media users began discussing Esparsen’s post and many are hoping that “Bachelor” producers will end up removing her from the show.

“I got chills reading that. Absolutely DISGUSTING. this will be a final straw for the bachelor…. It will be VERYYYY telling if they chose to continue to cast her or not,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread about Esparsen.

“Absolutely disgusting. She clearly did not want production and fans to find her tweets though. Her account has zero tweets but when you search her name, you can see replies with her handle to tweets she deleted. Sus af,” someone else added.

“Omfg this is so horrific and disgusting i really hope this woman gets cut- she does not deserve any sort of platform,” read a third comment.

There are some people who agree with Esparsen’s take on the matter, as evidenced by Reality Steve’s tweet.

“What’s more disturbing than Vanessa’s take? The amount of “she’s not wrong” emails I’ve been getting. Seriously? Wow,” he wrote.

