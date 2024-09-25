‘Bachelor’ Winner Suffers Devastating Loss

A former “The Bachelor” winner shared heartbreaking news with her fans on September 23. Vanessa Grimaldi, who earned Nick Viall’s final rose and an engagement ring at the end of season 21, revealed she experienced a miscarriage.

Vanessa Grimaldi’s Miscarriage Happened a Couple of Months Ago

On September 23, Grimaldi took to her Instagram page to reveal her loss. The image Grimaldi shared included screenshots of several questions fans have sent her.

One screenshot read, “Anymore (sic) babies?”

“Any more kids in your near future,” another follower asked.

A third fan questioned, “Are you going to have more kids?”

Grimaldi added text that read, “Trigger warning Miscarriage conversation.”

In the caption, Grimaldi began, “Up to one in four known pregnancies end in miscarriage, yet, it is still not talked about enough.”

“For me, I needed time to heal emotionally and physically before I shared the news on here,” she added.

Grimaldi continued, “I feel good about sharing my story with you, but the tears still happen and the sadness still comes every now and then. And that’s okay.”

She also wrote, “If you need someone to reach out to, I’ll try my best to get back to you in my DM’s. Sending love to you.”

The Instagram post contained several slides of text as well. “I wasn’t sure how to share this. But, I knew I wanted to. I knew I wanted to help other women feel less alone in their miscarriage journey,” she explained.

Grimaldi mentioned feeling pain, hopelessness, shock, and confusion while navigating her miscarriage. She also noted it can be uncomfortable when others ask “When are you having another” baby.

“A few months ago, I had the 2 biggest surprises: finding out I was pregnant, then finding out I miscarried,” Grimaldi revealed.

Grimaldi Received Support From Bachelor Nation

Grimaldi went on to explain she experienced a difficult few months of navigating the aftermath of her miscarriage. She noted it was “a hard yet bonding process that made me feel less alone and ultimately helped me heal.”

Bachelor Nation stepped up to send Grimaldi love and support via the comments section of her post.

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Sarah Herron wrote, “I’m sorry for this loss you have experienced. Thank you for bravely opening up about it with us, and for the someone who needed to see your post today.”

Another “Bachelor in Paradise” alum, Haley Ferguson, commented, “Sending lots of love your way mama.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss! One of the worst clubs to be a member of 😔 you’re not alone,” shared a follower.

“It’s so frustrating that people haven’t realized this is wrong yet. I had 2 miscarriages, one baby, & ultimately a hysterectomy due to all my issues,” commented another follower.

That commenter continued, “People still ask when I’m having another or joke that it’s time. Little do they know I’d love to have another & I’m so sad about my child not having a sibling.”

“It’s so sad that people still ask these questions. Regardless if it comes from a good and caring place, I wish they would just keep these outcomes in mind. I’m so sorry you had to experience this and pray for your healing,” added someone else.

As Page Six noted, Grimaldi and Viall broke off their engagement in 2017, five months after the finale of their”Bachelor” season aired. She married Josh Wolfe in August 2021 and the couple welcomed a son, Winston, in September 2022.