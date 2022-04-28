‘Bachelor’ Winner Announces Pregnancy: PHOTOS

A former winner of ”The Bachelor” is expecting her first baby.

In a new Instagram post, “Bachelor” season 21 winner Vanessa Grimaldi announced that she is expecting her first child. Grimaldi was engaged to leading man Nick Viall following his season of the ABC dating show, which aired in 2017. The couple split five months later, and Grimaldi went on to marry Josh Wolfe according to Us Weekly.

In her IG post, Grimaldi shared a series of black and white photos that showed off her exposed bump as she hugged her husband.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA. I’ve been busy creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes,” the 34-year-old “Bachelor” alum captioned the slideshow.

The mom-to-be told E! News that she discovered she was pregnant after arriving home from a road trip to Florida to visit her grandparents. “The day after we got back, I got in the car and I started to feel nauseous and a little off,” Grimaldi revealed. “When [a pregnancy test] read ‘pregnant,’ we both looked at each other and giggled uncontrollably. We cuddled the rest of the night in awe over this little bean growing inside me. It was the best news and the best way to start 2022!”

Bachelor Nation Reacted to Vanessa Grimaldi’s Baby News

Grimaldi’s big baby news sparked a big reaction from fans and friends. In the comment section, fellow franchise stars Serena Pitt, Abigail Heringer, Rachel Lindsay, and several recent “Bachelor” moms offered her congratulations.

“Congratulations!!! So adorable!!” wrote fellow new mom Ashley Iaconetti.

“OH MY GOSH!!!! congrats!” wrote Raven Gates, who welcomed a son, Gates, with husband Adam Gottschalk in January 2022.

“Omg congratulations you two,” added Astrid Loch, who also welcomed a baby boy last year with husband Kevin Wendt.

“Omg aww yayy congrats, beauty!! So excited for y’all” commented “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Jenna Cooper.

“Congrats babe!!!!! What a stunning Mumma you will be!” added “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd, who was partnered with Grimaldi’s former fiancé Viall when he competed on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in 2017.

And Viall also reacted to the news.

“Congratulations!!!!” the former “Bachelor” star wrote to Grimaldi, adding a balloon emoji.

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Have Remained on Good Terms Despite Their Bachelor Breakup

Five years ago, when Viall and Grimaldi were engaged they revealed that they hoped to have children together. At the time, Grimaldi told Extra, “We know we already both want kids.”

While it didn’t work out for the two of them, it’s no surprise that Viall wished his ex congratulations on her baby news.

According to People, the two remained on friendly terms following their split, and Viall offered best wishes to Grimaldi when she married Wolfe in Canada last year.

Viall has also moved on and has been dating girlfriend Natalie Joy since 2020. That same year, Viall told Entertainment Tonight that his stance on fatherhood hasn’t changed.

“My priorities of having a family are still No. 1,” he said in 2020. “So I don’t think it really has changed too much.”

