Fans Think a Former ‘Bachelor’ Winner Is Pregnant

Is there another Bachelor Nation baby on the way?

Fans are wondering if Vanessa Grimaldi, who was previously engaged to “Bachelor” Nick Viall, is pregnant. The rumors started when Vanessa’s PR rep Lori Krebs did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories. She asked fans to ask “five burning questions,” and someone asked, “Inside scoop of 3 clients, your choice.”

Krebs didn’t give too much away, but she did give three big teases — and fans have been trying to figure out who she’s talking about.

First, Krebs said that one of her clients is in a “new relationship that hasn’t been announced yet.” For the second item, Krebs revealed that someone on her client list completely shaved his/her head, but hasn’t posted a photo yet. And lastly, she wrote, “engagement/pregnancy announcement coming soon.”

Although Krebs represents several Bravolebrities in addition to some Bachelor Nation people, “Bachelor” fans are convinced that the third blind item is about Grimaldi.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Pointed Out That Grimaldi Has Been Hiding Her Stomach in Photos

Shortly after Krebs posted to her Instagram Stories, someone took a screenshot of her post and shared it on Reddit. There, Reddit users took their best guesses at who Krebs may have been referring to in each of the items that she listed.

“[I think] Vanessa is pregnant and IF there is a newly engaged couple it’s Noah and Abigail,” one person commented.

“She also said pregnancy, so it could be that Vanessa is pregnant and she just threw in engagement to confuse us. If you look at her most recent pic on insta, she’s posing in a way that might be concealing a baby bump?” someone else pondered.

“I noticed the same thing about Vanessa when someone shared that Passover pic with her dogs. It just struck me as an odd pose. So I went to her profile and was like “huh, yup, a lot of stomach hiding.” She’ll be a gorgeous mom-to-be if so,” another Reddit user added.

“Number 3 is 100% Vanessa!! She’s fully hiding her baby bump in that last IG post,” a fourth comment read.

Fans seem to think that she’s referring to Blake Hortsmann’s relationship with “Love Is Blind” star Giannina Gibelli for the first item, and Blake Moynes for the second.

Grimaldi Got Married in 2021 & Recently Took a Social Media Break

The former reality star married Josh Wolfe in 2021. “I’m over the moon! Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful,” she told People magazine after exchanging vows. “I’m so excited to call him my husband. I know we’re going to be together forever,” she added.

“Bachelor” fans have been paying very close attention to Grimaldi’s Instagram account, and many noticed that she took a break from social media for about six weeks. She returned to the platform on April 12, 2022.

“Hello Instagram! I’m back! I’ve missed you! Tell me what I’ve missed in the last 1.5 months,” she captioned a post.

“She also took a break from social media for awhile so maybe a rough first trimester?” one person pointed out on the aforementioned Reddit thread.

