‘The Golden Bachelor’ Lovebirds Prepare for a ‘Very Gerry Christmas’

Viewers loved watching the debut season of “The Golden Bachelor,” which ended with Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist engaged. Fans got to see Turner meet Nist’s extended family during her hometown date, and she met his daughters and granddaughters during the couple’s last date.

During the last moments of “The Golden Bachelor” finale, host Jesse Palmer noted that none of the couple’s kids or grandkids had met one another face-to-face yet. Now that those initial introductions have been made, it looks like they’re all getting bonding quickly.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Nist & Turner Families Are Getting Along Well Already

After getting an opportunity to meet during “The Golden Bachelor” finale, both Nist’s family and Turner’s seem to be enjoying the opportunity to get to know one another. On December 9, Turner took to his Instagram page to show off just how much fun they’re all having with the process.

The photo Turner posted showed Nist posing on the stairs with her daughter, her daughter-in-law, and Turner’s two daughters. All five ladies were wearing sweatshirts that said “A Very Gerry Christmas.”

In the caption of his post, Turner wrote, “Going to be a very Gerry Christmas with Theresa and our blended family.”

Turner’s daughter Angie Warner commented on quite a few notes on the post and revealed she was the one who created the sweatshirts. One fan mentioned that they hoped one had been made for Turner, too, perhaps in a green color.

Most of “The Golden Bachelor” fans who commented on Turner’s post adored the photo and matching sweatshirts.

One comment read, “Adorable @goldengerryturner !! What a special Holiday Season for all of you!! ❤️😍”

Another fan wrote, “This is so beautiful!!!!! Theresa was ‘THE’ one from day one!! I’m sooooo happy for you all! 😍❤️”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans Find the Families Adorable Together

Nist’s sweatshirt was a light shade of pink, while the other ladies all wore matching red sweatshirts. Nist’s daughter, Jen Woolston, shared a different photo on her Instagram page that had all five ladies standing and showing off their sweatshirts.

Woolston explained, “Pretty sure it was my nephew Braxton who declared it a Very Gerry Christmas and we were all like YES!!”

Someone commented on Woolston’s post, “Merry Christmas to a beautiful family and an amazing sweet beautiful grandma!!!❤️❤️❤️🎄🎄”

Another comment read, “Starting wonderful memories together! ❤️”

A different fan noted, “This is so cute! Awesome how you all are coming together so well. Beautiful family✨.”

As “The Golden Bachelor” viewers learned during the finale, Turner and Nist are not going to have a long engagement. They decided at their ages, that they don’t want to waste a minute. The couple will get married during a live ABC special on January 4, 2024.

Fans can expect to see both Nist’s and Turner’s extended families there, along with plenty of the ladies from the debut cast of “The Golden Bachelor.”

For now, as eager as viewers have been to learn ABC is planning a season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” nothing official has been announced. The latest spoilers from Reality Steve indicate a plan is forming for producers to film a debut season of “The Golden Bachelorette” in the spring. It may be a while before ABC confirms that publicly, though.