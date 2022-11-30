Victoria Fuller Admits to Throwing Wine Glass During Argument With Johnny Dephillipo

Victoria Fuller opened up about her split from former fiance Johnny DePhillipo on the November 29 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast.

In the Tuesday episode, Victoria, 29, called her relationship with Johnny, 26, “toxic” and revealed she threw a wine glass during one of their fights.

Here’s what you need to know:

Victoria Tells All

Victoria and Johnny met on the sandy beaches of “paradise” in June 2022 and got engaged after just three weeks of knowing each other. The couple left paradise hand in hand but unfortunately, the romance began to crumble once Victoria and Johnny returned to the states.

During her appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast, Victoria said she and Johnny’s relationship took a turn for the worse after the show ended. The ABC star made it clear that both she and Johnny made mistakes in the relationship, recalling one fight in particular where she threw a wine glass.

“I want to take ownership for what I did in the relationship because it wasn’t all him,” Victoria told host and former Bachelor Nick Viall.

“I was not a f***ing angel,” she continued. “We got in a really, really heated fight. It was three weeks in. We were at our first Happy Couple trip and we were watching back his [“Bachelorette”] season with Gabby [Windey].”

She then told Nick that Johnny made a comment about being the next Bachelor.

“He had a shaved face on the episode,” she said. “He was like, ‘Gosh, I look so much better with a beard…They would have made me the Bachelor had I had a beard.'”

Victoria said she replied to the comment by dismissing Johnny’s statement.

“I’m like, ‘No, you weren’t [going to] be the Bachelor. I was top three in my season and I wasn’t the Bachelorette,'” she said on the November 29 episode.

“He looked at me and he was like, ‘Coming from someone who was known to be a homewrecker,'” she added.

Victoria said the statement led to a fight and things got pretty heated.

“I was so hurt and frustrated. I left. I walked outside. I called my best friend,” she told Nick. “So then, I come back inside. [Johnny] goes outside. He calls one of his friends. He’s like telling him about the fight that we just got into and he’s like, ‘Yeah, and I called her a f***ing homewrecker and she’s like wigging out.”

“I overheard the conversation,” she continued. “I like opened up the door [because] we’re at a Happy Couple [weekend] and I threw a wine glass and it shattered.”

Nick asked Victoria if she threw the glass at Johnny and she replied, “no.”

Where Did Johnny’s Homewrecker Comment Come From?

Johnny’s alleged statement was in reference to an incident that occurred on Peter Weber’s season of the “Bachelor” when Victoria was a contestant.

During Victoria’s hometown date, one of Peter’s ex’s showed up and pulled him aside to warn him about Victoria. She accused the Virginia Beach native of breaking up a relationship.

According to E! News, Victoria denied the allegation during the season 24 “Women Tell All” special.

When former host Chris Harrison asked Victoria if she had broken up marriages in the past, she replied, “Absolutely not.”

“I think this is somebody who just didn’t like me,” Victoria said, referring to Peter’s ex. “I just think maybe she wanted to come on the show.”

Heavy has reached out to Johnny via social media for comment on Victoria’s claim but did not hear back immediately.

READ NEXT: JoJo Fletcher Reveals If She and Jordan Rodgers Are Ready For Kids