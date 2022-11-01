How Does Victoria Fuller’s Search for Love End on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Victoria Fuller has had a wild journey on the beach throughout season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Spoilers tease that wild ride will continue, and apparently, there were post-filming twists and turns for Fuller too. Viewers will not see on-screen how it all goes down for a few more weeks, but fans are buzzing over the scoop that has already emerged.

Warning! Major “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers below!

Victoria Fuller Reportedly Got Engaged in Paradise

Over the past few episodes of “Bachelor in Paradise,” viewers have watched Fuller connect with Johnny DePhillipo. During “Split Week,” however, she discovered she was quite attracted to newcomer Alex Bordyukov. Last week, it seemed Fuller and DePhillipo realized they were not on the same page regarding what they wanted in their futures. Despite that, with the third rose ceremony, the two decided they weren’t giving up just yet. According to previous spoilers from “Bachelor in Paradise” gossip king Reality Steve, Fuller and DePhillipo get engaged in the finale. However, that’s still not the end of her love story.

Reality Steve’s spoilers recently revealed DePhillipo and Fuller have already split. It seems the breakup happened in mid-September, although details regarding why they split have not emerged. She has already moved on, though, and she has continued to look for love within “Bachelor Nation.” Within the past couple of weeks, Fuller was seen in Italy with Greg Grippo, whom fans will remember from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Fuller & Grippo Were Spotted in Nashville Together Too

In Reality Steve’s November 1 podcast, he added a new tidbit about Grippo and Fuller. “I got another picture of them yesterday,” the spoiler king noted. “They were in Nashville, at a place called E+ROSE, it’s a wellness place,” he added. Reality Steve admitted he did not share the photo he received on his Twitter page or elsewhere, “because why. We already know they’re together.” Fuller lives in Nashville now, and it seems Grippo was spending time with her there after the pair’s vacation to Italy together. Reality Steve also noted the “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion show films on November 4 in Los Angeles, so additional spoilers about what went down between Fuller and DePhillipo should emerge after that.

What do “Bachelor in Paradise” fans think of all this? There has been a lot of buzz on Reddit and social media since spoilers about this Fuller chaos emerged, and people are eager to learn more.

“I don’t think she takes any of her relationships very seriously and is easily distracted by whatever new man she can sink her teeth into,” one Redditor wrote.

“I would be pretty speechless if these two actually form a serious long term relationship,” added another person who referenced Grippo and Fuller as a couple.

“Pelley and Griptoria will be engaged in the same year,” joked someone else, with “Pelley” referring to the recently reunited Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan.

“I actually have been loving seeing her and Johnny on BIP. I’m so let down but still living for the mess lol,” teased another viewer.

Fuller did go to Madison Prewett’s wedding in Texas this past weekend, but it did not appear she took a companion with her. There is a lot of speculation swirling about what went down between Fuller, DePhillipo, and Grippo, and “Bachelor in Paradise” fans will be curious to see what comes next.