Victoria Fuller & Johnny DePhillipo ‘BiP’ Spoilers Tease Massive Drama on the Horizon

Tuesday night during the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale, viewers will finally see exactly where all of the season 8 relationships stand now, several months after filming ended. According to spoilers that have previously emerged, there are major updates on the way regarding Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo in particular. ABC filmed the reunion show on November 4, and it airs on Tuesday, November 22. For fans who do not want to wait to know what to expect, spoiler king Reality Steve dished out all the juicy details about what went down.

Here’s what you need to know:

Victoria Fuller & Johnny DePhillipo Left Paradise Happy

Soon after filming of “Bachelor in Paradise” season 8 ended in July, Reality Steve shared details regarding who left engaged, dating, and broken up. To the surprise of many fans, he revealed Fuller and DePhillipo got engaged, and previews have shown the lead-up to that happening. Apparently, however, the couple’s post-filming bliss was quite short-lived. By mid-September, the pair had reportedly split. Reality Steve detailed on October 25 he had heard about the split, but before he shared that juicy tidbit, Fuller and a new beau were spotted together in Italy. Her new beau wasn’t just a random guy, though. It was Greg Grippo, who had appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Fuller, Grippo, and DePhillipo had to stay mum about this bombshell as it hit social media, though. Until the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale aired, they had to keep what they knew to themselves. Fans spotted Fuller and Grippo together several times after their first sighting in Italy, and Reality Steve teased Grippo was at the reunion filming that will air Tuesday night.

Spoilers Tease an Intense ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion

After the reunion taping, Reality Steve shared what he had learned via Twitter. “Greg Grippo WAS there. Johnny came out first. Then they brought Victoria out to join him. Then Victoria and Greg by themselves,” the spoiler king began. “As expected, it wasn’t pretty,” he added.

According to Reality Steve, DePhillipo explained he and Fuller had spent several weeks in couples counseling after filming for “Bachelor in Paradise” wrapped. She alleged he called her a “stupid c***” and questioned how “good” she was as a woman since she did not clean or cook. DePhillipo acknowledged that he said regrettable things, but insisted he never called her a “stupid c***.” He did share that Fuller had thrown a wine glass at him at some point, and she had insisted she was “out of his league.”

(VIDEO): Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo near the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/b2MhSFl3i2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 25, 2022

As for Fuller and Grippo, the two admitted they had been in touch prior to her decision to film “Bachelor in Paradise.” He was in a relationship at the time, so did not do the show himself. She apparently told DePhillipo about the contact she’d previously had with Grippo. In addition, at some point before the split, DePhillipo saw Fuller and Grippo had continued to text. DePhillipo learned Fuller and Grippo were in Italy together via social media, just like everyone else.

Reality Steve also noted Fuller and Grippo got matching tattoos that said “hot” in Italian while they were together in Italy. The pair seems to be hot-and-heavy at this point, and it seems likely “Bachelor in Paradise” fans will see both of them start sharing that on social media after Tuesday’s finale airs. The reunion show will also provide updates on other pairs from season 8, like Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby, and it sounds like it’ll be quite a wild ride.