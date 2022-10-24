Victoria Fuller & Johnny DePhillipo Update: Status Rumors Swirl

This fall on season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” viewers have watched several romances build momentum. The connection Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo developed surprised some “BIP” fans, and spoilers have suggested they are a pair to watch as season 8 progresses. However, recent revelations have signaled things changed significantly for this pair six weeks or so ago.

Warning! Major “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers ahead!

Victoria Fuller & Johnny DePhillipo Got Engaged in Paradise

In early July, shortly after filming for season 8 ended, spoiler king Reality Steve revealed DePhillipo proposed to Fuller during the “BIP” finale, and she accepted. Until his October 24 podcast, Reality Steve had shared nothing different regarding the pair’s relationship. However, rumors have been swirling, and it seems the duo’s romance may not have flourished in the real world.

As Reality Steve explained, a recent TikTok post prompted significant speculation among “Bachelor Nation” fans. A user with the handle anna.christinee posted from Italy and explained she had seen Fuller there, but she was not with DePhillipo. Rather, the TikTok poster believed Fuller was with Greg Grippo, from Katie Thurston’s season. She did not show a video of the pair she saw though. She added in a comment, “Update: We REALLY think it was Greg but he did have a hat and glasses so it may have been Johnny either way tea and love.”

Soon after that, YouTuber Dave Neal of “Bachelor Nation News” broke down what he has pieced together about Fuller’s current status. In his October 22 video, Neal shared a photo he had received that appeared to show Fuller from behind, walking with a man. The person who sent Neal the photo also said it was Fuller and Grippo she spotted. As Neal noted, both DePhillipo and Grippo could look rather similar from behind.

Signs Point Toward Trouble After Paradise

Later, on October 22, Neal returned with another video that included additional information. “Two sources, within the ‘Bachelor’ circle, are telling me that… Victoria allegedly cheated on Johnny twice.” Neal noted both of his sources were people who would be close to the situation. However, he did not have information regarding who she cheated with, if she cheated.

On October 24, Reality Steve shared what he had pieced together. “Back on September 15, I got a DM saying that Johnny and Victoria had broken up… it had supposedly happened a week prior.” He added, however, he never had hard evidence backing up the claim. Reality Steve also shared that a couple of weeks ago, he heard rumors Fuller and Grippo were involved with one another in some sense. While he does not know how accurate that is, he noted, “the one thing I’m pretty sure about, in fact, I’m almost dead positive, is Victoria and Johnny are not together, they have broken up. And they broke up a while ago, like over a month ago.”

Reality Steve detailed he does not know if the cheating rumors are true, nor does he know whether Fuller or Grippo are in Italy. He acknowledged there were “a lot of signs that point to Victoria and Greg having something going on,” but, “whether or not that was the reason for the breakup with Johnny, I don’t know.” The “BIP “ reunion show tapes soon and the Fuller and DePhillipo situation will certainly be discussed there.