Controversial ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star’s New Romance With NFL Player Confirmed

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant has officially moved on from her Bachelor Nation romance and is dating a professional football player. Victoria Fuller has teased a new relationship, but until now, she has not revealed the identity of the new man in her life.

Fans had their suspicions that Fuller was dating Will Levis, the quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. Now, Levis and Fuller have confirmed their romance.

Will Levis & Victoria Fuller Posted a Photo of Them Together on Instagram

On July 29, Levis took to his Instagram stories to confirm the dating rumors. He posted a photo showing him on a boat and a woman had her arms wrapped around him.

Levis tagged Fuller, indicating she was the dark-haired lady snuggling with him. He added a white heart emoji next to her name.

Almost immediately after Levis shared the photo on his social media page, Fuller reshared it to hers, too. She added “life update” in text along with a couple of emoji.

A source told Page Six the romance between Levis and Fuller is “very new.” The insider added, “But she’s having a lot of fun getting to know him.”

Page Six published their scoop on the new couple’s romance shortly before Levis and Fuller posted their photos on their Instagram stories.

Some eagle-eyed fans spotted a hint of Fuller’s new man when she attended Hannah Ann Sluss’ Miami, Florida wedding celebration.

One Redditor commented the mystery man was, “titans qb will levis.” That person added, “but I don’t think it’s serious at all.”

Someone else posted screenshots from social media that indicated Fuller and Levis had both been lounging at the same exotic pool location, seemingly in Mexico.

The buzz over Fuller dating Levis escalated when Fuller was photographed along with a couple of other ladies who are significant others of Titans players.

The photo was shared on Reddit, and by that point, everyone seemed to presume Levis was her NFL Titans boyfriend.

Fuller Previously Dated Greg Grippo & Was Engaged to Johnny DePhillipo

Fuller initially joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor.” She later appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo.

Before the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise” even aired, however, Fuller had moved on. She was spotted on vacation in Italy with Greg Grippo, who had previously appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

For some time, Fuller and Grippo’s relationship seemed to go well. However, Bachelor Nation started to see signs their status had changed.

In April, Grippo confirmed what man fans had already suspected: he and Fuller had split. He revealed the news during the April 22 episode of Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast.

On May 9, Fuller also confirmed the split. She didn’t say much about the breakup in her Instagram story. She did note, “Some moments are meant to be private.”

As TMZ noted, both Levis, 25, and Fuller, 30, currently live in Nashville, Tennessee.

He previously dated influencer Gia Duddy for a couple of years. They split shortly after she appeared alongside him at the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans quickly took to “The Bachelor” subreddit to chat about Levis and Fuller’s relationship confirmation.

“I always pictured her with some older super wealthy guy lol. This does seem like an upgrade over Greg though,” one Redditor quipped.

“Welp she certain has a type,” added another poster.

“Honestly… upgrade from Greg,” concurred someone else.

“Just turned 25 year old athlete with more $$ coming in than he could’ve ever imagined, with a 31 year old who wants to settle down and start a family!? I wonder how this will end,” pondered a separate Redditor.

“Damn girl a literal NFL QB…And insanely attractive. Good for her,” lauded another Reddit user.

“He favors Johnny, 😶‍🌫️” read someone else’s comment.