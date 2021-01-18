‘Queen’ Victoria Larson of ‘The Bachelor’ Defends Trump Flag Selfie

“Queen” Victoria Larson is quickly establishing herself as a villain that will be remembered as one of Bachelor Nation’s all-time most notorious troublemakers. But some fans called out Larson not for her actions on The Bachelor, but for an Instagram post from August.

Larson, 28, posted a photo with her dog as a celebration of International Dog Day. Draped over a chair in the background is what appeared to be a “Make America Great Again” campaign flag for Donald Trump.

She deleted the post (a screenshot can be seen here via Reddit) when it started to get attention from eagle-eyed Bachelor fans. Soon thereafter, she defended herself with a pair of posts on her Instagram story.

In one, she linked to an Instagram post from June 2020 that showed her participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood, California. Along with the link, Larson wrote, “Love that y’all don’t scroll down to this but instead troll on a pic that wasn’t my house.”

In the other post to her Instagram story, Larson wrote, “I was getting my makeup done in Vegas and it was there at the house we rented to have a photo shoot at unfortunately!” The screenshots can be seen here on Reddit.

Political Beliefs of Matt James & Others Have Also Been Questioned

In another time, the political beliefs of contestants probably wouldn’t have garnered much attention. But the hyperpartisan political landscape of today has put personal beliefs under the microscope.

That went a step further when a Trump rally devolved into an attack on the United States Capitol that left five dead and resulted in a historic second impeachment for the President.

The majority of the contestants on season 25 of The Bachelor — as well as the show lead Matt James — posted about the riots on social media. Larson was one of the few who didn’t, according to @BachelorData on Instagram.

But some viewers have dug even deeper than the outwardly facing beliefs of cast members on The Bachelor. Users on Reddit found voter registration data that appears to show James is a Republican and also found that James’ mother, Patty James, follows both Donald Trump and Melania Trump on Instagram.

Fans have also searched through the history of contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell, who has been accused of racist behavior. One recent post on Reddit found Kirkconnell liked an Instagram post that showed two of her friends supporting Trump in July 2016 with one wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, along with the hashtags #trumptrain and #builddatwall.

“Queen” Victoria Isn’t Letting the Hate Get to Her

Larson wasted no time making herself a villain on The Bachelor. After referring to herself as “queen” on the premiere (and calling a fellow contestant “princess” for good measure), Larson really stepped up the drama in episode two.

The most notable moment of the episode was her conflict with Marylynn Sienna. After butting heads with her roommate on the show, Larson complained to James that she was being bullied by Sienna, despite little on-air evidence that it was a reflection of reality (although a deleted scene did offer a bit more context).

Unsurprisingly, a lot of hate on social media has been directed at Larson.

“She’s feeling pretty good right now. She’s not letting all the hate get to her too much,” a friend of Larson’s told Us Weekly. “She’s asked me for advice because this isn’t a situation she’s ever had to deal with before, and the advice I gave her was, ‘It’s better to be hated than to be forgotten. It’s better to be talked about than to not be talked about.’ And that’s what stuck with her. At least people are reacting to her — she should see it as a positive thing.”

In a recent post on Instagram, Larson wrote, “It’s a beautiful place to be when you know the truth & outside noise doesn’t affect you.”

