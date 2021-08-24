Victoria Paul Undergoes Surgery As ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Boyfriend Drama Plays Out

Victoria Paul is speaking out about her boyfriend drama on “Bachelor in Paradise,” as well as some medical drama she had to deal with when she got home from filming the ABC dating show.

On the most recent episode of “The Bachelor” spinoff, the 28-year-old practical nurse’s time with love interest James Bonsall was cut short after it was rumored that she had a boyfriend back home.

After Tammy Ly and Kelsey Weier alleged that Victoria P. was dating a country singer and was only chasing roses so she could get her boyfriend on camera to help further his career, Victoria was on the defense.

“No, I do not have a boyfriend back home,” she said, per Hollywood Life. “I dated someone from February until, like, May, and him and I broke up before I got here. He encouraged me to step into this with an open heart and that’s what I did. I wish him well.”

Victoria ultimately self-eliminated from the ABC dating show as she explained, “I don’t need to search to find something that I already have at home.”

Victoria Paul Confirmed She Is Not Dating Country Singer Teddy Robb Anymore

Many fans felt that Victoria’s admission that she has something at “home” was confirmation that she had a boyfriend waiting for her. But as the episode aired, she posted a video to Instagram that showed her with family and friends, and she captioned the clip with an explanation.

“Home is a place where I’m accepted. valued. heard. seen. loved. understood,” she wrote. “It’s a place I can be all of me, surrounded by people who love me the way Jesus does. Since you’re here, please remember to be kind to the cast members of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise — each of them more beautiful than anything you’ll see on your screens.”

Victoria also posted to her Instagram story to confirm once again that she is no longer dating the country singer, who is now known to be Teddy Robb.

“Teddy Robb and I broke up in May and we’ve remained great friends,” she wrote.

Victoria Paul Had Surgery to Remove Her Breast Implants as the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode Aired

Victoria watched her “Bachelor in Paradise’ drama play out from a hospital room. In a series of posts to her Instagram story, she revealed that a few days after she left “Paradise,” she noticed that one of her breasts was much smaller than the other. She found out that her breast implant had ruptured and had to be removed.

“I actually got implants when I was 18 and I’ll be 29 next week,” Victoria shared. “So it was probably time for them to come out.”

Victoria filmed herself in the hospital both before and after the surgery. She later watched her “Bachelor in Paradise” boyfriend drama play out from her hospital room in Nashville with her pals fellow Bachelor Nation alum Victoria Fuller and Christen Whitney by her side.

“Just me and my boyfriend watching the show,” Victoria joked at one point as the camera panned to her IV.

