SEE IT: Dean Unglert’s Proposal to Caelynn Miller-Keyes Beautifully Honored His Mother

After several years together, “Bachelor in Paradise” lovebirds Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are finally engaged. He had told podcast listeners it was about to happen, and he explained the couple was about to go off-the-grid on a backpacking trip in Hawaii. Now, the two have shared a few photos and videos of the proposal and fans are gushing over how sweet it was.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dean Unglert Chose the Date to Propose for a Special Reason

When Unglert told listeners during his latest “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast he was about to propose, he made a jaw-dropping confession. He had purchased the 4.5-carat dream diamond Miller-Keyes had wanted, but then he lost it. He bought a placeholder diamond to use in his proposal, and based on the video he has since shared, it seemed Miller-Keyes was thrilled with the backup gem.

On October 28, Unglert shared a sweet video on his Instagram page showing the big moment. The video was a montage of moments leading up to the proposal on the beach, including the “Bachelor in Paradise” star tucking the ring box into his backpack. Unglert included a lengthy caption that touched on the ongoing grief he feels from losing his mother, as well as how it connected to his proposal plan.

“On the most beautiful beach in the world I got to ask the most beautiful girl in the world if she’d let me be her husband (she said yes),” Unglert began. He continued, “It’s been 16 years since I lost my mom. I always thought it’d get easier as time wore on but it hasn’t… I’m so happy to now have this date as a happy memory as well. From now on I’ll be able to find joy in something this time of year.” As the Post Independent noted in a 2006 obituary, Unglert’s mother died on October 24, 2006, after a lengthy cancer battle.

Unglert Popped the Question to Miller-Keyes After an Arduous Hike

In July, Unglert shared via Instagram his family had scattered his mother’s ashes in Hawaii as she had requested. He explained, “16 years ago, while in hospice care, my mom told us her final wish was to have her ashes scattered along a cliff side in Hawaii. It took us 10 years to finally make it happen.” While visiting Hawaii with Miller-Keyes over the summer, “Caelynn and I got to visit that exact spot and hang with her for a bit.”

Unglert’s decision to propose to Miller-Keyes in Hawaii, on the anniversary of his mother’s death, was surely meaningful to both “Bachelor in Paradise” stars. After the engagement, Miller-Keyes posted a brief video on her Instagram stories focused on Unglert. She added text sharing, “that’s my fiance.”

Prior to sharing the video highlighting the proposal, Unglert posted a still photo of the precise moment on his Instagram page. His caption was simple: “Under promise. Over deliver. 10.24.22” In a series of Instagram stories, reposted on Reddit, Unglert detailed the lead-up to the big moment. The “Bachelor in Paradise” duo navigated a difficult 11-mile hike to get to the perfect spot on the beach, but Miller-Keyes would surely admit the payoff was worth the hard work to get there.

One Redditor detailed, “I have been hard on them individually and as a couple but this is a stunningly thoughtful and beautiful proposal- that last pic says it all.”

“I love this – he challenged her, took her out of her comfort zone. Proved he would keep her safe, guide her, be an encouraging partner to her… THIS is a proposal. Well done Deanie,” added another.