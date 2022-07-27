VIDEO: Jared Haibon Shares Precious Moment With Baby Dawson

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti are still in their first year of parenthood, and they seem to be really enjoying it. Their first son, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon, was born on January 31, and both “Bachelor Nation” stars have shared numerous updates on their lives with Dawson since his arrival. A new social media post recently uploaded by Jared had fans swooning as he shared an absolutely precious father-and-son moment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jared Started With a Superman Vibe

On July 26, Jared shared a new video on his Instagram page that featured Dawson. He used the theme song from “Superman” and swung Dawson up in the air as if the baby was the superhero himself. In the post’s caption, Jared quipped, “He’ll be leaping tall buildings in a single bound in no time.” Dawson smiled as his dad gently raised him in the air and bounced him around, and viewers could hear coos and some sweet sound effects.

Jared added text to the video encouraging viewers to “Wait for the hug,” adding a heart emoji for emphasis. “Bachelor in Paradise” fans did not have to wait long, and everyone would surely agree it was worth the short wait. After Dawson’s adventure swooping through the air like Superman, Jared brought him in against his chest to hold him in the crook of his arm. Dawson looked around for a second or two, and then Jared then looked at his son and said, “Dada,” seemingly encouraging Dawson to echo it back to him. What Jared got instead was a moment that it appeared nearly brought him to tears.

Dawson’s Next Move Melted Hearts

Dawson shifted his gaze from the camera recording him over to his dad, then swung his free arm around his dad’s neck. Dawson gave Jared a big baby hug, while Jared brought the baby in to hug him back and pat his back. Jared looked over at the camera as he did that, with a look in his eyes that seemed to signal this was the type of parenting moment he will forever cherish.

Jared’s Instagram followers went wild over the video that captured the adorable moment. One person joked Dawson was a “FAKE HOLOGRAM BABY,” and another wrote, “Ok seriously that is the sweetest.” Another follower gushed, “Oh my gosh. He is seriously the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen! The hug was so cute,” and someone else suggested, “U seem like u were made to be a dad!” A fan pointed out, “Y’all make super pretty babies omg,” and many commenters agreed they really enjoy watching Jared in this role.

Over the past few months, the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple has talked about making some big decisions to better balance Jared’s work-family dynamic. The couple bought what they felt was a dream house late last year, but they soon realized it was simply too far from the coffee shop Jared runs. They are now in the process of moving closer to the coffee shop, where Jared can run back and forth easily and spend more time with his wife and baby. Becoming a father, and watching Dawson grow, has already greatly affected Jared. By the looks of this latest video, he’s cherishing this opportunity and will soon be able to share many more moments, much like this one, by living closer to where he’s working so many hours a week.