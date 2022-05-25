WATCH: Behind-the-Scenes Videos From JoJo Fletcher’s Wedding

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers of “The Bachelorette” finally got married on May 14 after being engaged for six years and enduring a couple of wedding delays, detailed People. The couple had a blast on their big day and now some behind-the-scenes tidbits emerged on social media. This event was not orchestrated by ABC or “The Bachelor” franchise, and not many show veterans were there. “Bachelor Nation” fans could spot a few familiar faces in the social media posts about the wedding, though, and it looks like it was an incredible event.

Becca Tilley Was A Bridesmaid

Tilley and Fletcher became close friends back in their “Bachelor” show days and they have remained close ever since. Tilley’s TikTok post with some wedding tidbits reveal her partner Hayley Kiyoko was there with her and Tilley called it “The most enchanted weekend of all time!” Tilley shared a different compilation of moments from the Fletcher-Rodgers wedding on her Instagram page and teased her followers there is much more to come.

The Instagram video included a fun moment showing Tilley sandwiched between Fletcher and Rodgers, which longtime fans know is a nod to how often the three of them were together in the early years of “The Bachelorette” pair’s engagement. Tilley explained the wedding “was a very ‘life is so beautiful’ kind of moment,” and she noted it was “perfect” how Rodgers watched his bride “with tears in his eyes.”

Rodgers & Fletcher Put Together a ‘True Fairytale’ Event

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk attended the wedding and shared some sweet posts about it on Instagram. Gates and Gottschalk met on “Bachelor in Paradise” and live in Dallas, Texas, where Fletcher and Rodgers have also lived. “Such a beautiful wedding but even more so a beautiful love story,” Gates wrote in her Instagram caption. “A true fairytale came to life that night! It was a privilege to witness it,” she added. Gates also noted that her adoration for the event was “Not because of the amazing venue, not because of her STUNNING dress.” Rather, it was due to “how much LOVE filled the air.” Gates teased the newlyweds should remember that honeymoon babies are a possibility, as she is proof of that herself.

The video compilation Gates shared included part of Fletcher and Rodgers’ first dance at the reception, as well as a glimpse of the reception later in the night. Much of the event was formal, but it looks like people let loose a bit later in the evening. The newlyweds were shaking it on the dance floor as he held a drink and had a cigar in his mouth. Loved ones danced the night away alongside “The Bachelorette” stars and enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate the couple’s love.

Fletcher shared a different compilation of moments from her wedding on her Instagram page as she thanked everybody for “the love and well wishes!” She said the wedding had been “Our Dream Day” and the clip contained some precious behind-the-scenes moments from the big day. Tilley commented, “Every shot made me gasp! The most beautiful bride, the most stunning couple, the best dressed groom! I’m still giddy from that weekend!” Rodgers and Fletcher waited a long time for their wedding day to come, and it looks as if their dream day went off without a hitch.